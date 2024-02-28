Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,340 in the last 365 days.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about March 29, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business March 15, 2024.  

The Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

Contact:

Tony A. Schoen
Chief Financial Officer
(812) 283-0724


Primary Logo

You just read:

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more