Readers' Favorite announces the review of the book Survival of the Blood by Beth Bristow
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
Reviewed by K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite
Survival of the Blood is a work of fiction written in the literary style by author Beth Bristow. Following themes of history, survival, personal sacrifice, and family duty, this highly engaging and immersive tale is set in Britain during the wars between Scotland and England. Our protagonist is Janet Cameron, who must protect her six-year-old nephew Daniel as the last surviving heir to the Highland Cameron Clan. Trying to return home amid the butchery of war is no easy feat, and so begins an epic journey to safety and towards the continuation of a bloodline and heritage which is under severe threat.
Author Beth Bristow perfectly captures the gritty, blood realism of British history in this beautifully penned and in-depth literary work. One of the things which I really appreciated was the author’s attention to historical detail, not just in the political and military landscape of the setting, or in the descriptions of the hardships of everyday life, but in the realistic attitudes of the characters, which are often at odds with our modern way of thinking. Despite how different Janet Cameron is to the modern woman, there is much to relate to in her inner strength, sense of duty, and family. The novel is well rounded with deep character commitment and emotionally charged scenes that bring us closer to the figures under pressure as we root for their success. Overall, I would highly recommend Survival of the Blood to historical fiction lovers and literary fiction fans everywhere.
You can learn more about Beth Bristow and "Survival of the Blood" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/fourmi-the-ant where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
