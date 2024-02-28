Combative Congress, Your Power! Your Voice! examines need for more parties in Congress and weighs needed improvements

Cattle Chute or Closed Party Primaries Number of Parties by Country The Combative Congress book Gallup 2023 The Statue of Liberty

The definition of insanity is "doing something over and over again and expecting a different result."” — Albert Einstein

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Published by Solve American Gridlock LLC (https://www.solveamericangridlock.com/), the book diagnoses congressional deficiencies in problem solving for important national issues and spells out improvements in electoral methods required for more congressional cooperation. It dissects why the United States has only 2 parties large enough to have negotiating power while 20 other important countries have an average of almost 4 effective parties; then it spells out the ways this duopoly continues to perpetuate restraints on competition. Combative Congress (https://a.co/d/eR7gwNw) identifies the impediments to competition that the 2 parties protect and what changes need to be made.

These impediments are shown to be the primary reasons why it is extremely difficult for new parties to form and prosper. They are diagnosed in the book to be electoral methods embedded into state and federal laws and party rules. The book argues that an important one is the mandate written into federal law by Congress in 1967 requiring every state to have single-member districts for the House of Representatives; this law has led to aggressive gerrymandering and thereby safe districts that return over 80% of Representatives back to Congress every two years.

Another roadblock to competition is closed party primaries that create a cattle-chute effect in virtually always selecting for a district or Senate seat one candidate from each of the two parties to advance to the general election where one of them wins. The low participation in primaries stems from apathy among the voting public and to even lower turn-out for primary run-off elections.

The third electoral method cause is non-proportional voting methods that often result in a candidate winning without having a majority.

