Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Art/Photography book "Aspirations" by Raymond J. Klein
"Reviewed By Emily-Jane Hills Orford for Readers' Favorite
I can remember as a child posing for hours while my mother took one picture after another, trying to get the perfect shot. She’d then spend hours in the darkroom processing her collection. The result was countless rolls of film, and countless sheets of printed photographs (mostly black and white) at various degrees of light exposure, until finally, the perfect picture. She claimed that lighting and imagination were two very important tools in becoming a successful and innovative photographer. Other photographers would agree, including Raymond J. Klein who shares his experiences as an experimental and creative photographer in his book Aspirations. As he adamantly points out, to succeed in the highly competitive world of photography, one must “be daring, be dramatic, be dynamic! Experiment, experiment, experiment!” Taking a photograph of a simple bath rug is not enough to sell the product. You must “aspire to be innovative; aspire to be original; aspire to succeed.” And this author/photographer does just that and more.
Raymond J. Klein’s book, Aspirations: Earn Fantastic Income With Your Imaginative Photography, is more than a self-help book on photography. It’s part memoir, as the author/photographer shares not only his insight, but also his years of experience and, best yet, numerous examples of his award-winning photographs. Advertising through the use of photographs may seem a simple task, but the photographer must think beyond the required image and make something truly unique that will stand out as a work of art as well as sell a product. He leads novice photographers through his own experiences, offering key points in creating the best image possible. Most important, he stresses the need to be experimental and not settle for the first shot taken; to manipulate the lighting to its optimal results and create something truly sublime. He does all that and more. This is a thorough look at creative photography and how one can make it into a successful and profitable career as well as an artist. Raymond J. Klein has done both and his spectacular gallery of works is absolutely stunning!"
You can learn more about Raymond J. Klein and "Aspirations" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/aspirations where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
