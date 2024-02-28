USEA To Hold Briefing on Impact of AI on Electric Utility Industry
The United States Energy Association will hold a virtual, open briefing on the impact of AI on the electric utility industry on March 6 at 11 a.m. EST.
As far as I can see, there is no aspect of the electric system that won’t be impacted by AI starting now.”WASHINGTON DC, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Is it bigger than a breadbox?” entertainer Steve Allen asked on the radio show “20 Questions” decades ago. When it comes to generative artificial intelligence, it is about as big as you can get — and then some.
— Llewellyn King
That is according to experts, who will take to the airwaves on Zoom to discuss how AI will impact electric utilities at a United States Energy Association virtual press briefing on Wednesday, March 6, at 11 a.m. EST.
One of the experts, David Derigiotis, a TED talker, believes that AI will upend everything “and is the biggest development in the history of technology.”
The virtual press briefing is part of a series, organized and hosted by writer and broadcaster Llewellyn King for the USEA.
King said, “The impact of artificial intelligence in the world of electricity is likely to be profound in two ways: It will change forever how utilities are managed, from customer relations to complex operations, and it will increase the demand for electricity.
“I’m delighted to say that for this briefing — think of it as an on-air press conference — I have assembled top people in the field, including Marc Spieler from Nvidia; Rob Austin from the Electric Power Research Institute; Steve Smith from National Grid; Sacha Fontaine from the tech consultancy SAS; and a top lawyer in the field, Clinton Vince from Dentons, who also heads the firm’s AI think tank.”
Derigiotis, who will participate in the briefing, is an expert at easing insurance companies into AI. “I interviewed him on the television program ‘White House Chronicle’ and was bowled over by the scope of his knowledge of this transformational technology,” King said.
The briefing consists of a panel of experts taking questions from a panel of senior journalists. For this one, they are Adam Clayton Powell III from PBS, Jennifer Hiller from The Wall Street Journal, Ken Silverstein from Forbes, Herman Trabish from Utility Dive, and freelancer Rod Kuckro.
The briefing is free and open to the public, but attendees must register.
“As far as I can see, there is no aspect of the electric system that won’t be impacted by AI starting now,” King said. “In as little as a decade, everything, from fire suppression to weather forecasting, to customer relations, to grid management, will have been wholly or partly given over to AI.”
However, he said, “I want to know some of the downsides: For example, if you give the running of a complex system, like the electric system, to AI, can you get it back?
“I hope that vital question and many others will get answers at the briefing.”
Register for the briefing here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tw1lNpteTkKtw4tslVMfdA#/registration
