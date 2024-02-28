Submit Release
Auditor DiZoglio Appoints Dr. Alan Sager to the Center for Health Information and Analysis Oversight Council 

BostonState Auditor Diana DiZoglio appointed Alan Sager to the Center for Health Information and Analysis (CHIA) Oversight Council to serve as the healthcare economist for the remainder of an unexpired term ending September 30, 2025.

Dr. Sager has extensive experience as a professor of health policy and management at Boston University School of Public Health for over 30 years, where he has led courses on healthcare finance, health regulation and planning, and health services.

“Dr. Sager has utilized CHIA data in his classrooms to help teach the next generation of public health leaders, and now, in a full-circle moment, he is bringing his extensive skillset to CHIA. Alan brings a wealth of knowledge to both CHIA and the Commonwealth. I look forward to Alan’s contributions and CHIA’s continued work to make high-quality healthcare more accessible and affordable,” said Auditor DiZoglio.

