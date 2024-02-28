Submit Release
NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024 AT $.08 PER SHARE

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock, payable on March 21, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2024. 

NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO2) businesses.

