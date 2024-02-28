Submit Release
COMPX ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American:  CIX) announced today a $0.05 per share increase in its regular quarterly dividend.  CompX’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of thirty cents ($0.30) per share on its class A common stock, payable on March 19, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2024.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


