Marathon Digital Holdings Introduces Anduro, a New Multi-Chain Bitcoin Layer-Two Network

New Bitcoin Layer-Two Network Designed To Expand Bitcoin’s Functionality, Spark Innovation, and Encourage Adoption

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, today revealed Anduro, a new multi-chain layer-two network on Bitcoin aimed at accelerating Bitcoin development and adoption.

While Bitcoin’s decentralization, security, and popularity can be appealing for blockchain developers, the network’s current functionality can pose challenges for developers who are looking to scale their blockchain applications. To encourage Bitcoin development and adoption, Marathon has been incubating Anduro, a new programmable layer-two network on Bitcoin. Anduro aims to serve as an application layer while strengthening the underlying incentives behind Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work.

Anduro is a platform built on the Bitcoin network that allows for the creation of multiple sidechains, providing a new avenue for innovation within the Bitcoin ecosystem. While Marathon has helped incubate Anduro, the network is intended to be community-led and community-driven. The network is designed to systematically integrate decentralized governance, with a focus on becoming the most reliable, developer-centric Bitcoin layer-two.

Marathon is already developing the first two sidechains on Anduro, Coordinate and Alys, which can be further developed by open-source contributors. These chains demonstrate Anduro’s flexible programmability. Coordinate offers a cost-effective UTXO stack for the Ordinals community, whereas Alys is an Ethereum-compatible chain for institutional asset tokenization.

Anduro’s sidechains utilize a process called merge-mining. Participating miners, like Marathon, may be able to earn Bitcoin-denominated revenue from transactions that occur on Anduro’s sidechains while continuing to mine bitcoin on the base-layer uninterruptedly.

“As the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner working to process Bitcoin transactions and secure the network, Marathon has a vested interest in supporting innovation on the Bitcoin ecosystem, which includes incubating projects like Anduro," said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s Chairman and CEO. "For one, it adds to Marathon's growing technology stack by potentially introducing a new source of fee revenue. Beyond that, by extending the functionality of Bitcoin, Anduro may be able to increase Bitcoin’s adoption, and if Bitcoin flourishes, so do we.

“We believe in testing, iterating, and letting the market decide what ideas succeed. We believe Anduro is one of those ideas that provides value to Bitcoin holders and application developers, all while reinforcing the long-run sustainability of Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work.”

To read the litepaper and learn more about current and future sidechain contributions, visit anduro.io.

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that focuses on supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company is currently in the process of becoming one of the largest and most sustainably powered Bitcoin mining operations in North America.

