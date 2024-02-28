MKS Instruments Receives 2023 Outstanding Service Award from MFLEX

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (Nasdaq: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that transform our world, recently received the 2023 Outstanding Service Award from MFLEX, a global leader in flexible printed circuit board manufacturing and assembly. The award recognizes MKS for outstanding customer support and system service in high-production manufacturing environments.



“We are honored to be recognized by MFLEX for our strong Service capabilities,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer at MKS. “Our dedicated team understands the importance of maximizing our system performance and is committed to providing continued outstanding products, service and support to further build trust and collaboration with our customers.”

MKS’ ESI service team was recognized by MFLEX with their 2023 Outstanding Service Award for actively working with the process engineering team to ensure maximum system uptime and productivity. This close cooperation allowed MFLEX to achieve their annual targets for laser drilling equipment utilization and laser process yield. MKS has over 120 industry-leading ESI 5335™ and CapStone™ Flex PCB laser drilling systems at the MFLEX Suzhou, China manufacturing facility, enabling high-volume production for the latest innovations in Flexible PCB material.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

