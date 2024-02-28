Submit Release
Standard BioTools Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

  • Achieved FY2023 core financial objectives, delivering substantial ongoing reductions in expenses and cash burn while expanding revenue and gross margins
  • Completed merger with SomaLogic, activating strategy to build scaled leader in life sciences tools and services
  • Combined pro forma revenue for FY2023 totaled $192 million and fortified balance sheet with $565 million in combined pro forma cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments at December 31, 20231

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (“Standard BioTools” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LAB) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Standard BioTools Stand-Alone 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Selected Financial Results2

  Quarter Ended   Year Ended 
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages) December 31, 2023   December 31, 2023
Revenue $ 28.2     $ 106.3  
GAAP gross margin   47.4 %     47.4 %
Non-GAAP gross margin   59.6 %     60.1 %
Operating expenses $ 34.7     $ 127.1  
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 24.3     $ 98.6  
Operating loss $ (21.4 )   $ (76.6 )
Net loss $ (19.8 )   $ (74.7 )
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ (7.5 )   $ (34.7 )
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments         $ 115.7  
Combined pro forma cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments3         $ 565.3  
               

"In our first full year of operational execution, the Standard BioTools team hit our major target of standardizing the core business units and instilling SBS business systems throughout the organization. We also did so in one of the more challenging economic environments I’ve seen in life sciences over the last 20 years,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. "We have now assembled a team of seasoned operators, executing with a laser-focus on operational discipline, behind a clear strategy to bring together unique technologies under one roof. We believe this team is well positioned to achieve scale and profitability. The team has confirmed its capabilities through the ongoing reduction of expenses and cash consumption, while at the same time returning a declining business back to growth.”

Standard BioTools Financial Highlights Compared to 2022

  • Total revenue increased 9% in fiscal year 2023 and 4% in the fourth quarter;
  • Instrument sales grew 46% in fiscal year 2023 and 44% in the fourth quarter;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 900 basis points to 60.1% in fiscal year 2023 and 630 basis points to 59.6% in the fourth quarter;
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses declined $20 million, or 17%, in fiscal year 2023 and $1 million, or 5% in the fourth quarter;
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss improved $34 million in fiscal year 2023 and over $3 million in the fourth quarter; and
  • Operating cash use declined $47 million, or 53%, in fiscal 2023 and $6 million, or 32%, in the fourth quarter.

On a combined pro forma basis, after giving effect to the merger with SomaLogic, Inc. (“SomaLogic”), total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was approximately $192 million, and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments at December 31, 2023 were approximately $565 million.

Egholm added, “With the recent closing of the merger with SomaLogic, we have moved into the next phase of the growth strategy. I am delighted to report that the merger integration process is well underway. We are building significant momentum and are excited to capitalize on technological and commercial potential while accelerating the collective path to profitability. We are also continuing to identify new partners with emerging technologies and businesses where together we can scale their operations, diversify our collective revenue, and empower our customers to do amazing research. We believe the best is yet to come for Standard BioTools and SomaLogic – we are better together.”

A reconciliation of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the financial schedules that are part of this press release. An explanation of these non-GAAP financial measures is also included below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Outlook for 2024

For fiscal year 2024, the combined Company expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $205 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Standard BioTools has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as a measure of operating performance because the non-GAAP financial measures do not include the impact of items that management does not consider indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Standard BioTools encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliations between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding future financial and business performance; expectations, operational and strategic plans; deployment of capital; market and growth opportunity and potential; the potential to realize the expected benefits following the merger of the Company and SomaLogic; and the Company’s revenue outlook for the full year 2024. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, but not limited to, the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the merger; risks that the anticipated benefits of the merger or other commercial opportunities may otherwise not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks that the Company may not realize expected cost savings from our restructuring, including the anticipated decrease in operational expenses, at the levels it expects; possible restructuring and transition-related disruption, including through the loss of customers, suppliers, and employees and adverse impacts on the Company’s development activities and results of operation; restructuring activities, including the Company’s subleasing plans, customer and employee relations, management distraction, and reduced operating performance; risks that internal and external costs required for ongoing and planned activities may be higher than expected, which may cause the Company to use cash more quickly than it expects or change or curtail some of the Company’s plans, or both; risks that the Company’s expectations as to expenses, cash usage, and cash needs may prove not to be correct for other reasons such as changes in plans or actual events being different than our assumptions; changes in the Company’s business or external market conditions; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, the Company’s products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; continued or sustained budgetary, inflationary, or recessionary pressures; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; uncertainties relating to the Company’s research and development activities, and distribution plans and capabilities; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. For information regarding other related risks, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC today, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. 

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB), previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology, and immunotherapy. Learn more at www.standardbio.com or connect with us on Twitter®, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™. Standard BioTools, the Standard BioTools logo, Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, “Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health,” Hyperion, Hyperion XTi, XTi, and X9 are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Standard BioTools Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

__________________
1 Reflects (i) pro forma combined revenue of the Company and SomaLogic, including SomaLogic’s unaudited 2023 revenue of $86.1 million and (ii) pro forma combined cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2023, including SomaLogic’s unaudited cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $449.8 million as of December 31, 2023, in each case after giving effect to the merger with SomaLogic, which closed on January 5, 2024.
2 Unless otherwise noted financial results include only the Standard BioTools legacy business in 2023, and exclude the results of SomaLogic, which became part of Standard BioTools on January 5, 2024 and will be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
3 Reflects pro forma combined cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2023, including SomaLogic’s unaudited cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $449.8 million as of December 31, 2023, after giving effect to the merger with SomaLogic, which closed on January 5, 2024.

 
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
    (Unaudited)        
Revenue:                
Product revenue   $ 21,384     $ 20,919     $ 79,198     $ 72,454  
Service and other revenue     6,804       6,102       27,142       25,494  
Total revenue     28,188       27,021       106,340       97,948  
Cost of revenue:                
Cost of product revenue     11,666       13,387       44,942       52,555  
Cost of service and other revenue     3,165       2,467       10,948       8,342  
Total cost of revenue     14,831       15,854       55,890       60,897  
Gross profit     13,357       11,167       50,450       37,051  
Operating expenses:                
Research and development     6,909       7,425       25,948       37,382  
Selling, general and administrative     21,354       20,224       87,541       102,285  
Restructuring and related charges     1,661       4,630       7,076       9,732  
Transaction-related expenses     4,819             6,485       3,857  
Total operating expenses     34,743       32,279       127,050       153,256  
Loss from operations     (21,386 )     (21,112 )     (76,600 )     (116,205 )
Interest expense     (1,098 )     (1,190 )     (4,567 )     (4,331 )
Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock                       (60,081 )
Loss on Bridge Loans                       (13,719 )
Other income (expense), net     2,546       1,527       6,963       1,408  
Loss before income taxes     (19,938 )     (20,775 )     (74,204 )     (192,928 )
Income tax benefit (expense)     162       (70 )     (452 )     2,830  
Net loss   $ (19,776 )   $ (20,845 )   $ (74,656 )   $ (190,098 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.25 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (0.94 )   $ (2.43 )
Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted     79,729       79,434       79,160       78,305  

 

 
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
 
    December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 51,704     $ 81,309  
Short-term investments     63,191       84,475  
Accounts receivable, net     19,660       17,280  
Inventories, net     20,533       21,473  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     3,127       4,278  
Total current assets     158,215       208,815  
Property and equipment, net     24,187       25,652  
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net     30,663       33,883  
Other non-current assets     2,285       3,109  
Developed technology, net     1,400       12,600  
Goodwill     106,317       106,251  
Total assets   $ 323,067     $ 390,310  
         
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 9,236     $ 7,914  
Accrued compensation and related benefits     11,867       9,153  
Operating lease liabilities, current     4,323       3,682  
Deferred revenue, current     11,607       10,792  
Deferred grant income, current     3,612       3,644  
Other accrued liabilities     9,152       6,175  
Term loan, current     5,000       2,083  
Convertible notes, current     54,530        
Total current liabilities     109,327       43,443  
Convertible notes, non-current     569       54,615  
Term loan, non-current     3,414       8,194  
Deferred tax liability     841       1,055  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     30,374       34,081  
Deferred revenue, non-current     3,520       3,816  
Deferred grant income, non-current     10,755       14,359  
Other non-current liabilities     1,065       961  
Total liabilities     159,865       160,524  
Mezzanine equity:        
Redeemable preferred stock     311,253       311,253  
Total stockholders’ deficit     (148,051 )     (81,467 )
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ deficit   $ 323,067     $ 390,310  


 
 STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
 
    Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2023   2022
Operating activities        
Net loss   $ (74,656 )   $ (190,098 )
Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock           60,081  
Loss on bridge loans           13,719  
Stock-based compensation expense     13,123       14,880  
Amortization of developed technology     11,200       11,528  
Depreciation and amortization     3,980       3,499  
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory     1,496       7,874  
Impairment of InstruNor developed technology intangible           3,526  
Amortization of debt discounts, premiums and issuance costs     770       830  
Other non-cash items     (987 )     273  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net     1,787       (15,482 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (43,287 )     (89,370 )
         
Investing activities        
Purchases of short-term investments     (94,896 )     (137,302 )
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments     117,964       53,000  
Purchases of property and equipment     (2,831 )     (3,825 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     20,237       (88,127 )
         
Financing activities        
Proceeds from bridge loans           25,000  
Proceeds from issuance of Series B Preferred Stock           225,000  
Repayment of term loan and advances under revolving credit facility     (2,083 )     (6,838 )
Payment of debt and equity issuance costs           (12,547 )
Repurchase of common stock     (5,414 )     (563 )
Proceeds from ESPP stock issuance     827       917  
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards and other     (139 )     (211 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (6,809 )     230,758  
Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents     34       (404 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (29,825 )     52,857  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     82,324       29,467  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 52,499     $ 82,324  
         
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash consists of:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 51,704     $ 81,309  
Restricted cash     795       1,015  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   $ 52,499     $ 82,324  

 

 
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND MARGIN PERCENTAGE
 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
GAAP gross profit   $ 13,357     $ 11,167     $ 50,450     $ 37,051  
Amortization of developed technology     2,800       2,800       11,200       11,208  
Depreciation and amortization     482       297       1,473       1,245  
Stock-based compensation expense     163       133       811       592  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 16,802     $ 14,397     $ 63,934     $ 50,096  
                 
GAAP gross margin percentage     47.4 %     41.3 %     47.4 %     37.8 %
Amortization of developed technology     9.9 %     10.4 %     10.5 %     11.4 %
Depreciation and amortization     1.7 %     1.1 %     1.4 %     1.3 %
Stock-based compensation expense     0.6 %     0.5 %     0.8 %     0.6 %
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage     59.6 %     53.3 %     60.1 %     51.1 %


 
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
GAAP operating expenses   $ 34,743     $ 32,279     $ 127,050     $ 153,256  
Restructuring and related charges     (1,661 )     (4,630 )     (7,076 )     (9,732 )
Transaction-related expenses     (4,819 )           (6,485 )     (3,857 )
Stock-based compensation expense     (3,312 )     (1,548 )     (12,312 )     (14,288 )
Depreciation and amortization     (624 )     (523 )     (2,507 )     (2,575 )
Impairment of intangible assets                       (3,526 )
Loss on disposal of property and equipment           (100 )     (73 )     (312 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 24,327     $ 25,478     $ 98,597     $ 118,966  
                 
GAAP R&D operating expenses   $ 6,909     $ 7,425     $ 25,948     $ 37,382  
Stock-based compensation expense     (430 )     (467 )     (1,671 )     (2,481 )
Depreciation and amortization     (125 )     (150 )     (526 )     (954 )
Impairment of intangible assets                       (3,526 )
Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses   $ 6,354     $ 6,808     $ 23,751     $ 30,421  
                 
GAAP SG&A operating expenses   $ 21,354     $ 20,224     $ 87,541     $ 102,285  
Stock-based compensation expense     (2,882 )     (1,081 )     (10,641 )     (11,807 )
Depreciation and amortization     (499 )     (373 )     (1,981 )     (1,621 )
Loss on disposal of property and equipment           (100 )     (73 )     (312 )
Non-GAAP SG&A operating expenses   $ 17,973     $ 18,670     $ 74,846     $ 88,545  


 
 STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
GAAP net loss   $ (19,776 )   $ (20,845 )   $ (74,656 )   $ (190,098 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     (162 )     70       452       (2,830 )
Interest expense     1,098       1,190       4,567       4,331  
Amortization of developed technology     2,800       2,800       11,200       11,528  
Depreciation and amortization     1,106       819       3,980       3,499  
Restructuring and related charges     1,661       4,630       7,076       9,732  
Transaction-related expenses     4,819             6,485       3,857  
Stock-based compensation expense     3,475       1,681       13,123       14,880  
Impairment of intangible assets                       3,526  
Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock                       60,081  
Loss on bridge loans                       13,719  
Other non-operating expense (income)     (2,546 )     (1,527 )     (6,963 )     (1,408 )
Loss on disposal of property and equipment           100       73       312  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA   $ (7,525 )   $ (11,082 )   $ (34,663 )   $ (68,871 )

 

CALCULATION OF OPERATING CASH USE
 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
Net cash used in operating activities (1)   $ (14,061 )   $ (19,181 )   $ (43,287 )   $ (89,370 )
Purchases of property and equipment     (78 )     (755 )     (2,831 )     (3,825 )
Cash paid for interest     1,648       1,646       3,819       3,493  
Operating cash use   $ (12,491 )   $ (18,290 )   $ (42,299 )   $ (89,702 )
 
(1) Derived from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.
                 

Primary Logo

