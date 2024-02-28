Submit Release
Alkami Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • GAAP total revenue of $71.4 million, an increase of 29% compared to the year-ago quarter;
  • GAAP gross margin of 56%, compared to 52% in the year-ago quarter;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 60%, compared to 56% in the year-ago quarter;
  • GAAP net loss of $(12.7) million, compared to $(4.9) million in the year-ago quarter; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million, compared to a loss of $(4.0) million in the year-ago quarter.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • GAAP total revenue of $264.8 million, an increase of 30% compared to 2022;
  • GAAP gross margin of 54%, compared to 53% in 2022;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 59%, compared to 57% in 2022;
  • GAAP net loss of $(62.9) million compared to $(58.6) million in 2022; and,
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.6) million compared to $(17.6) million in 2022.

Comments on the News
Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer, said, “In the fourth quarter, we continued to drive strong growth, fueled by operational and financial execution. We signed 39 new logos to the Alkami digital banking platform in 2023. In addition, we successfully retained all clients on our digital banking platform, and continued to expand add-on sales as our clients continue to recognize the need for additional functionality to be competitive with the big banks.”

Shootman added, “As we look ahead to the remainder of 2024, we will sharpen our focus on helping our clients get to market faster, driving more effective integration across sales and service capabilities, cultivating and converting our bank pipeline, and building and scaling our leadership to achieve our objectives.”

“We added 3 million registered users to our digital banking platform, ending the year with 17.5 million digital banking users,” said Bryan Hill, Chief Financial Officer. “We exited 2023 with annual recurring revenue of $291 million, up 29% compared to December 31, 2022 and revenue per registered user of $16.63. Our remaining purchase obligation reached $1.1 billion at December 31, 2023, providing substantial visibility into our future operating and financial performance.”

2024 Financial Outlook

Alkami’s financial outlook is based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.”

Alkami is providing guidance for its first quarter ending March 31, 2024 of:

  • GAAP total revenue in the range of $74.5 million to $76 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.5 million to $3.5 million.

Alkami is providing guidance for its calendar year ending December 31, 2024 of:

  • GAAP total revenue in the range of $327 million to $333 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $20 million to $23 million.

Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results with investors. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Alkami investor relations website at investors.alkami.com. In addition, a live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-800-836-8184 and internationally at 1-646-357-8785 using passcode 87182. A replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Alkami website.

About Alkami
Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.alkami.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements relating to Alkami Technology, Inc.’s strategy, goals, future focus areas, and expected, possible or assumed future results, including its future cash flows and its financial outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may materially affect such forward-looking statements include: Our limited operating history and history of operating losses; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to attract new clients and retain and expand existing clients’ use of our solutions; the unpredictable and time-consuming nature of our sales cycles; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; our ability to accurately predict the long-term rate of client subscription renewals or adoption of our solutions; our reliance on third-party software, content and services; our ability to effectively integrate our solutions with other systems used by our clients; intense competition in our industry; any downturn, consolidation or decrease in technology spend in the financial services industry, including as a result of recent closures of certain financial institutions and liquidity concerns at other financial institutions; our ability and the ability of third parties on which we rely to prevent and identify breaches of security measures (including cybersecurity) and resulting disruptions of our systems or operations and unauthorized access to client customer and other data; our ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or businesses; our ability to comply with regulatory and legal requirements and developments; our ability to attract and retain key employees; the political, economic and competitive conditions in the markets and jurisdictions where we operate; our ability to maintain, develop and protect our intellectual property; our ability to respond to evolving technological requirements to develop or acquire new and enhanced products that achieve market acceptance in a timely manner; our ability to estimate our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements, our needs for additional financing and our ability to obtain additional capital and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics

The company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, the company believes that, in order to properly understand its short-term and long-term financial, operational and strategic trends, it may be helpful for investors to exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in both frequency and impact on continuing operations. The company also uses results of operations excluding such items to evaluate the operating performance of Alkami and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, determine executive compensation, and serve as a basis for long-term strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide the company with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in its ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that Alkami believes might otherwise make comparisons of its ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts, or obscure the ability to evaluate the effectiveness of certain business strategies and management incentive structures. In addition, the company also believes that investors and financial analysts find this information to be helpful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues” as cost of revenues, excluding (1) amortization and (2) stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Gross Margin” as gross profit, plus (1) amortization and (2) stock-based compensation expense, all divided by revenue. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense” as research and development expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ongoing expenditures related to product innovation.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense” as sales and marketing expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ongoing expenditures related to its sales and marketing strategies.

The company defines “Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense” as general and administrative expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s underlying expense structure to support corporate activities and processes.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Net Loss” as net loss, plus (1) provision (benefit) for income taxes (2) (gain) loss on financial instruments, (3) amortization, (4) stock-based compensation expense, and (5) acquisition-related expenses, net. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net loss plus (1) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (2) (gain) loss on financial instruments, (3) interest (income) expense, net, (4) depreciation and amortization (5) stock-based compensation expense, (6) acquisition-related expenses, net, and (7) loss on extinguishment of debt. The company believes adjusted EBITDA provides investors and other users of our financial information consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations.

In addition, the Company also uses the following important operating metrics to evaluate its business:

The company defines “Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)” by aggregating annualized recurring revenue related to SaaS subscription services recognized in the last month of the reporting period as well as the next 12 months of expected implementation services revenues in the last month of the reporting period. We believe ARR provides important information about our future revenue potential, our ability to acquire new clients, and our ability to maintain and expand our relationship with existing clients.

The company defines “Registered Users” as an individual or business related to an account holder of an FI client on our digital banking platform who has registered to use one or more of our solutions and has current access to use those solutions as of the last day of the reporting period presented. We price our digital banking platform based on the number of registered users, so as the number of registered users of our digital banking platform increases, our ARR grows. We believe growth in the number of registered users provides important information about our ability to expand market adoption of our digital banking platform and its associated software products, and therefore to grow revenues over time.

The company defines “Revenue per Registered User (RPU)” by dividing ARR for the reporting period by the number of registered users as of the last day of the reporting period. We believe RPU provides important information about our ability to grow the number of software products adopted by new clients over time, as well as our ability to expand the number of software products that our existing clients add to their contracts with us over time.

The company does not provide a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP net loss because certain significant information required for such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts, including provision for income taxes, loss on financial instruments, stock-based compensation expense, and acquisition-related expenses, net, all of which may be significant.

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022  
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $         40,927     $         108,720  
Marketable securities           51,196               87,635  
Accounts receivable, net           35,499               26,246  
Deferred implementation costs, current           10,329               7,855  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets           10,634               11,709  
Total current assets           148,585               242,165  
Property and equipment, net           16,946               13,561  
Right-of-use assets           15,754               14,670  
Deferred implementation costs, net of current portion           30,734               24,783  
Intangibles, net           35,807               42,593  
Goodwill           148,050               148,017  
Other assets           3,949               3,096  
Total assets $         399,825     $         488,885  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities      
Current portion of long-term debt $         —     $         3,188  
Accounts payable           7,478               4,291  
Accrued liabilities           19,763               21,643  
Deferred revenues, current portion           10,984               8,835  
Lease liabilities, current portion           1,205               3,657  
Total current liabilities           39,430               41,614  
Long-term debt, net           —               81,392  
Deferred revenues, net of current portion           15,384               13,904  
Deferred income taxes           1,713               1,712  
Lease liabilities, net of current portion           18,052               15,817  
Other non-current liabilities           305               400  
Total liabilities           74,884               154,839  
Stockholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022           —               —  
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized and 96,722,098 and 92,112,749 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively           97               92  
Additional paid-in capital           760,210               706,407  
Accumulated deficit           (435,366 )             (372,453 )
Total stockholders’ equity           324,941               334,046  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $         399,825     $         488,885  
       


ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
  Three months ended
December 31, 		  Year ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenues $         71,369     $         55,538     $         264,831     $         204,270  
Cost of revenues(1)           31,420               26,865               120,720               95,946  
Gross profit           39,949               28,673               144,111               108,324  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development           21,491               20,356               84,661               69,329  
Sales and marketing           11,863               8,989               48,557               36,811  
General and administrative           19,292               17,133               72,900               71,247  
Acquisition-related expenses, net           43               (12,684 )             263               (12,529 )
Amortization of acquired intangibles           359               359               1,435               1,155  
Total operating expenses           53,048               34,153               207,816               166,013  
Loss from operations           (13,099 )             (5,480 )             (63,705 )             (57,689 )
Non-operating income (expense):              
Interest income           2,273               1,313               8,095               2,696  
Interest expense           (1,870 )             (1,532 )             (7,384 )             (3,850 )
Gain (loss) on financial instruments           113               246               534               (200 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt           (409 )             —               (409 )             (18 )
Loss before income taxes           (12,992 )             (5,453 )             (62,869 )             (59,061 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes           (279 )             (541 )             44               (461 )
Net loss $         (12,713 )   $         (4,912 )   $         (62,913 )   $         (58,600 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:              
Basic and diluted $         (0.13 )   $         (0.05 )   $         (0.67 )   $         (0.64 )
Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding:              
Basic and diluted           95,871,058               91,708,635               94,080,797               90,956,521  
                               
(1) Includes amortization of acquired technology of $1.4 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $5.4 million and $3.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.


ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
  Year ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:  
Net loss $         (62,913 )   $         (58,600 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense           10,631               8,075  
Accrued interest on marketable securities, net           (3,231 )             (369 )
Stock-based compensation expense           51,231               44,592  
Amortization of debt issuance costs           138               134  
Gain from revaluation of contingent consideration           —               (15,500 )
(Gain) loss on financial instruments           (532 )             200  
Loss on extinguishment of debt           409               18  
Gain on lease modification           (375 )             —  
Deferred taxes           (32 )             (690 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable           (9,253 )             (4,013 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets           425               (3,194 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities           91               (1,374 )
Deferred implementation costs           (7,720 )             (7,846 )
Deferred revenues           3,629               522  
Net cash used in operating activities           (17,502 )             (38,045 )
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchase of marketable securities           (140,816 )             (187,217 )
Proceeds from sales, maturities, and redemptions of marketable securities           181,019               99,750  
Purchases of property and equipment           (1,058 )             (1,057 )
Capitalized software development costs           (5,234 )             (3,388 )
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired           —               (131,839 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities           33,911               (223,751 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt           —               85,000  
Principal payments on debt           (85,000 )             (24,688 )
Debt issuance costs paid           (341 )             (773 )
Proceeds from ESPP issuance           4,124               2,906  
Payment of holdback funds from acquisition           (3,600 )             (1,000 )
Payments for taxes related to net settlement of equity awards           (15,985 )             (2,665 )
Proceeds from stock option exercises           12,983               2,399  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities           (87,819 )             61,179  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash           (71,410 )             (200,617 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period           112,337               312,954  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $         40,927     $         112,337  


ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
GAAP total revenues $         71,369     $         55,538     $         264,831     $         204,270  
               
  December 31,        
    2023       2022          
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $         291,049     $         226,096          
Registered Users           17,502               14,536          
Revenue per Registered User (RPU) $         16.63     $         15.55          
               
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues          
Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section.
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
GAAP cost of revenues $         31,420     $         26,865     $         120,720     $         95,946  
Amortization           (1,656 )             (1,533 )             (6,579 )             (4,358 )
Stock-based compensation expense           (1,444 )             (1,111 )             (5,584 )             (4,389 )
Non-GAAP cost of revenues $         28,320     $         24,221     $         108,557     $         87,199  
               
Non-GAAP Gross Margin          
Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Gross Margin.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section.
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
GAAP gross margin           56.0 %             51.6 %             54.4 %             53.0 %
Amortization           2.3 %             2.8 %             2.5 %             2.2 %
Stock-based compensation expense           2.0 %             2.0 %             2.1 %             2.1 %
Non-GAAP gross margin           60.3 %             56.4 %             59.0 %             57.3 %
               
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense          
Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section.
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
GAAP research and development expense $         21,491     $         20,356     $         84,661     $         69,329  
Stock-based compensation expense           (4,141 )             (3,911 )             (15,995 )             (11,398 )
Non-GAAP research and development expense $         17,350     $         16,445     $         68,666     $         57,931  
               
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense          
Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section.
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
GAAP sales and marketing expense $         11,863     $         8,989     $         48,557     $         36,811  
Stock-based compensation expense           (1,911 )   $         (1,183 )   $         (7,220 )   $         (4,042 )
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $         9,952     $         7,806     $         41,337     $         32,769  
               
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense          
Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section.
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
GAAP general and administrative expense $         19,292     $         17,133     $         72,900     $         71,247  
Stock-based compensation expense           (5,821 )             (5,431 )             (22,432 )             (24,763 )
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $         13,471     $         11,702     $         50,468     $         46,484  
               
Non-GAAP Net Loss          
Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Net Loss.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section.
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
GAAP net loss $         (12,713 )   $         (4,912 )   $         (62,913 )   $         (58,600 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes           (279 )             (541 )             44               (461 )
(Gain) loss on financial instruments           (113 )             (246 )             (534 )             200  
Amortization           2,015               1,892               8,014               5,513  
Stock-based compensation expense           13,317               11,636               51,231               44,592  
Acquisition-related expenses, net(1)           43               (12,684 )             263               (12,529 )
Non-GAAP net loss $         2,270     $         (4,855 )   $         (3,895 )   $         (21,285 )
               
(1) Acquisition-related expenses, net, for the year ended December 31, 2023 includes expenses associated with the acquisition of Segmint, primarily related to legal, consulting, and professional fees. Acquisition-related expenses, net, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 include the accrual of deferred compensation due to the former owner of the acquired business, ACH Alert, in addition to acquisition related-expenses associated with the acquisition of MK and Segmint, primarily related to legal, consulting, and professional fees. These expenses are offset by the $15.5 million gain from contingent consideration related to the purchase of MK.
               
Adjusted EBITDA          
Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Adjusted EBITDA.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures” section.
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
GAAP net loss $         (12,713 )   $         (4,912 )   $         (62,913 )   $         (58,600 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes           (279 )             (541 )             44               (461 )
(Gain) loss on financial instruments           (113 )             (246 )             (534 )             200  
Interest (income) expense, net           (403 )             219               (711 )             1,154  
Depreciation and amortization           2,790               2,563               10,631               8,075  
Stock-based compensation expense           13,317               11,636               51,231               44,592  
Acquisition-related expenses, net(1)           43               (12,684 )             263               (12,529 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt           409               —               409               18  
Adjusted EBITDA $         3,051     $         (3,965 )   $         (1,580 )   $         (17,551 )
               
(1) Acquisition-related expenses, net, for the year ended December 31, 2023 includes expenses associated with the acquisition of Segmint, primarily related to legal, consulting, and professional fees. Acquisition-related expenses, net, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 include the accrual of deferred compensation due to the former owner of the acquired business, ACH Alert, in addition to acquisition related-expenses associated with the acquisition of MK and Segmint, primarily related to legal, consulting, and professional fees. These expenses are offset by the $15.5 million gain from contingent consideration related to the purchase of MK.
 

Investor Relations Contact
Steve Calk
ir@alkami.com

Media Relations Contacts
Marla Pieton
marla.pieton@alkami.com

Valerie Kerner
alkami@fullyvested.com


