Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,345 in the last 365 days.

Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

COVINGTON, La., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 28, 2024, to holders of record on March 14, 2024.

POOLCORP is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 440 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information, please visit www.poolcorp.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kristin S. Byars
985.801.5153
kristin.byars@poolcorp.com 

Curtis J. Scheel
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more