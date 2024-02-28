Readers' Favorite announces the review of the book The Music Therapy Profession by Christine Korb
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
Reviewed by Asher Syed for Readers' Favorite
The Music Therapy Profession: Inspiring Health, Wellness, and Joy by Christine Korb is a non-fiction guide that introduces readers to music therapy from the perspective of a practitioner to those who may look toward becoming one themselves. Broken down over seven interconnecting chapters, Korb enlists her own experience in the profession, as well as students who have benefited exceedingly from the path they chose for their own careers. Korb covers everything from who music therapists actually are and how to get into a program, to the job prospects and sessions, including the possibility of international work and the future of the profession.
"Christine Korb has written a wonderfully comprehensive guide that will likely appeal to all who have a shared interest in music and the capacity to help others with The Music Therapy Profession. I admit that aside from my grandmother's mention of it as a piece to her own treatment, I knew very little about practitioners (a shame really, given how beneficial it has been to her health and quality of life). My absolute favorite part in this book was the audition essays from students, with particular relation to one student's experience with the residents of a home for retirees in the Alzheimer's and Dementia ward. She describes a resident who in all other situations is non-responsive and doesn't participate—except when she is able to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” with gusto and a massive smile. Give that there's nothing Korb leaves off the table, I'd be confident in recommending this as the go-to guide for anyone with an interest in music therapy."
You can learn more about Christine Korb and "The Music Therapy Profession" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/fourmi-the-ant where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
PageTurner Support
Reviewed by Asher Syed for Readers' Favorite
The Music Therapy Profession: Inspiring Health, Wellness, and Joy by Christine Korb is a non-fiction guide that introduces readers to music therapy from the perspective of a practitioner to those who may look toward becoming one themselves. Broken down over seven interconnecting chapters, Korb enlists her own experience in the profession, as well as students who have benefited exceedingly from the path they chose for their own careers. Korb covers everything from who music therapists actually are and how to get into a program, to the job prospects and sessions, including the possibility of international work and the future of the profession.
"Christine Korb has written a wonderfully comprehensive guide that will likely appeal to all who have a shared interest in music and the capacity to help others with The Music Therapy Profession. I admit that aside from my grandmother's mention of it as a piece to her own treatment, I knew very little about practitioners (a shame really, given how beneficial it has been to her health and quality of life). My absolute favorite part in this book was the audition essays from students, with particular relation to one student's experience with the residents of a home for retirees in the Alzheimer's and Dementia ward. She describes a resident who in all other situations is non-responsive and doesn't participate—except when she is able to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” with gusto and a massive smile. Give that there's nothing Korb leaves off the table, I'd be confident in recommending this as the go-to guide for anyone with an interest in music therapy."
You can learn more about Christine Korb and "The Music Therapy Profession" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/fourmi-the-ant where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
PageTurner Support
PageTurner Press and Media
info@pageturner.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other