Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,422 in the last 365 days.

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the book The Music Therapy Profession by Christine Korb

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

Reviewed by Asher Syed for Readers' Favorite

The Music Therapy Profession: Inspiring Health, Wellness, and Joy by Christine Korb is a non-fiction guide that introduces readers to music therapy from the perspective of a practitioner to those who may look toward becoming one themselves. Broken down over seven interconnecting chapters, Korb enlists her own experience in the profession, as well as students who have benefited exceedingly from the path they chose for their own careers. Korb covers everything from who music therapists actually are and how to get into a program, to the job prospects and sessions, including the possibility of international work and the future of the profession.

"Christine Korb has written a wonderfully comprehensive guide that will likely appeal to all who have a shared interest in music and the capacity to help others with The Music Therapy Profession. I admit that aside from my grandmother's mention of it as a piece to her own treatment, I knew very little about practitioners (a shame really, given how beneficial it has been to her health and quality of life). My absolute favorite part in this book was the audition essays from students, with particular relation to one student's experience with the residents of a home for retirees in the Alzheimer's and Dementia ward. She describes a resident who in all other situations is non-responsive and doesn't participate—except when she is able to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” with gusto and a massive smile. Give that there's nothing Korb leaves off the table, I'd be confident in recommending this as the go-to guide for anyone with an interest in music therapy."

You can learn more about Christine Korb and "The Music Therapy Profession" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/fourmi-the-ant where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.

PageTurner Support
PageTurner Press and Media
info@pageturner.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the book The Music Therapy Profession by Christine Korb

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more