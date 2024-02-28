Enhanced ATV registration will generate revenue for private trails

CANADA, February 28 - An enhanced ATV registration process will boost revenue for the PEI ATV Federation to connect and build private trails, support public safety and other initiatives.

An amendment to the Off Highway Vehicle Act passed second reading in the legislature yesterday. Once passed, the enhanced registration process will be in place later this year. The ATV Federation and clubs will receive 80 per cent or $70,000 annually from registration fees, whichever is higher. This is similar to the registration process and funding arrangement with the Snowmobile Association.

“This step offers certainty towards building a safe, sustainable and legal dedicated ATV trail from tip-to-tip. The Province recognizes the economic potential here and is supporting the ATV Federation and clubs to connect trails and build new ones.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

The enhanced ATV vehicle registration includes annual fees of $50 per vehicle and license plates will stay with vehicles when sold or transferred in the province. Regulations will set out noncompliance penalties and fines ranging from $200 to $2,000 depending on the offence.

“The PEI ATV Federation is very excited to embark on this new partnership with the PEI government,” said Jody Jackson, president of the PEI ATV Federation. “By allowing annual registration for off-highway vehicles, registration funds will be allocated to trail development and maintenance, environmental stewardship initiatives and enhanced safety education for riders. This partnership will allow us to continue to grow our sport in a safe, sustainable manner across our great province”.

Earlier this month, the Province announced it will provide funds for the ATV Federation to develop a plan and map for a safe, sustainable, and legal tip-to-tip trail in consultation with residents, communities, businesses, and provincial departments. The registration process supports this initiative.

Resource: information about the current ATV registration

