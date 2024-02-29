Carson Kressley to Shine as Special Guest and Speaker for GGBA’s 50th Anniversary at Iconic San Francisco City Hall

Golden Gate Business Association Carson Kressley

Golden Gate Business Association Celebrates 50 Years of LGBTQ+ Business Advocacy with Power Connect 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) is excited to announce Emmy-Award-winning television star, style icon, and LGBTQ+ advocate Carson Kressley as the special guest and speaker for its 50th Anniversary Gala, Power Connect 2024. The highly anticipated event will occur on Friday, June 7, at the prestigious San Francisco City Hall.

Carson Kressley, known for his original role on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, has been a dynamic force in both fashion and television for years and an inspiring presence in advancing LGBTQ+ visibility and rights. His involvement with the community aligns seamlessly with the GGBA’s mission to promote equality and prosperity within the business world.

Carson Kressley shares his enthusiasm: “It’s a privilege to help commemorate half a century of progress with the GGBA. Power Connect 2024 isn’t just a celebration – it’s a milestone for the enduring strength, unity, and ingenuity of the LGBTQ+ community in business. It's a testament to our shared history and aspirations for the future.”

Founded in 1974, GGBA is the world's first LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce and a pioneering business organization for LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs. For the past five decades, it has supported a diverse and dynamic business network spanning the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.

Sponsorship levels ranging from $2,500 to $50,000 are available during the gala, with individual tickets starting at $225 (with the Early Bird discount.) In addition to the night's festivities, guests holding tickets are invited to continue the celebration at an exclusive after-party at fellow GGBA member The Academy SF at 2166 Market Street. The Academy SF is recognized as the first and only brick-and-mortar LGBTQ+ social club in the United States, offering a unique and vibrant atmosphere for networking and socializing.

GGBA President Tony Archuleta-Perkins states, “To have Carson Kressley, a beacon of LGBTQ+ vibrancy and charm, join us for our 50th anniversary is incredibly exciting. Power Connect 2024 promises an exceptional evening of networking, festivity, and inspiration.”

Justin Nelson, Co-Founder & President of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), adds, “Carson’s role as a special guest and speaker perfectly captures the essence of what this golden anniversary represents for one of our affiliate chambers. His participation is a reminder of our history and the bright future that lies ahead for our LGBTQ Chambers. We're excited to be able to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the GGBA.”

Power Connect 2024 aims to reflect on the GGBA's past, celebrate its current accomplishments, and gear towards a future filled with more milestones. For more information and to experience this spectacular event, please visit Power Connect 2024.

About GGBA

Founded in 1974, the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) is the world's first LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber proudly serves the LGBTQ+ Community and allies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Western Region. The GGBA helps create opportunities for marketing, networking, procurement, and referral-based business growth programs that support the development of business skills and expertise through workshops and seminars. GGBA advocates for positive economic, social, and political change.