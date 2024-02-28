Readers' Favorite announces the review of the book A Word from "Brother" Jeanne by Jeanne Webb Davis
Reviewed by K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite
A Word from "Brother" Jeanne is a work of non-fiction that focuses on the Christian faith and offers counsel and advice, penned by author Jeanne Webb Davis. As the title suggests, the author delivers a collection of thoughts and ideas based on a series of autobiographical essays once written as columns for a church newspaper. The works especially focus on how difficult and depressing modern life can become, and how we might utilize God and our faith during these dark times in order to feel lighter and more fulfilled in our daily lives. What results is a touching collection of essays with much wisdom to learn from modern living and living with faith.
Author Jeanne Webb Davis has crafted an absolutely delightful work that will appeal both to Christian readers and to other persons of faith who seek lightness in the current dark times of the world. Practical, heartfelt and written with a deeply personal touch, Jeanne’s wisdom sheds light on the real differences that the church and having faith can make to a person’s life, how we can deliver effective time management and make time for our faith in a busy world, and deliver a message of love, hope, and kindness to one and all. I loved the narrative style and the personal touches of humor in the work, as well as the references that Jeanne makes to other people around her. Overall, I would certainly recommend A Word from "Brother" Jeanne for Christian readers and those seeking guidance in their lives.
Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
Other