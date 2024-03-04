New Managing Partner Named at Windes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Windes, a leading California accounting and advisory firm, has announced the election of Sean McFerson as its new Managing Partner, effective immediately. Sean, who becomes the ninth managing partner in the firm's distinguished history, was elected by his fellow partners, succeeding James (Jim) Cordova. Reflecting on his tenure, Jim remarked, "Serving as Windes' Managing Partner has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished and am confident that under Sean's leadership, the firm is positioned for great success."
In response to his election, Sean stated, "I am humbled and honored to be trusted with the responsibility of guiding Windes as its next Managing Partner. I am grateful for the confidence my fellow partners have shown in me, and I am committed to continuing the growth and success of our advisory, tax, and assurance services. I would also like to thank Jim Cordova for his exemplary leadership over the past four years, navigating the firm through uncertain times and significantly expanding our advisory services."
Sean joined Windes in 2012. He has more than 25 years of public accounting experience, specializing in both domestic and international tax issues. His expertise includes domestic and international restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, and U.S. inbound and outbound tax planning. Sean has served high-net-worth individuals and a wide variety of clients in the technology, manufacturing, distribution, real estate, and transportation industries.
Sean graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, and a Master of Science in Business Taxation from the University of Southern California (USC). He also serves as a Global Executive Board Member of Allinial Global.
Windes looks forward to the innovative leadership and strategic vision that Sean will bring as its new Managing Partner.
About Windes
Windes is a leading advisory, audit, and tax firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making to maximize our clients' business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at windes.com.
About Windes
Windes is a leading advisory, audit, and tax firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making to maximize our clients' business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at windes.com.
