Iconic brand Chuck E. Cheese opens first location in Africa

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment venue celebrates the opening of its first fun center in Africa, just outside of Cairo, Egypt at the Royal Park Mall in Sheikh Zayed City. This opening marks a significant milestone for the brand, as it continues its global expansion. The dynamic location was developed by the Saudi Arabia based Unique Hospitality Company, a regional franchise partner in the Middle East.



Pioneering Entertainment Offerings Tailored to Local Tastes

The Chuck E. Cheese brand takes pride in its ability to seamlessly blend innovation with tradition, consistently surpassing the expectations of its diverse guests across 16 global markets. This latest international venture introduces an exciting array of cutting-edge entertainment options tailored specifically to the dynamic Egyptian market, including adrenaline-pumping ziplines, a trampoline adventure, thrilling ropes course, and a climbing wall.

Complementing these high-energy attractions is the hallmark mix of arcade games, live entertainment, and freshly made-to-order pizzas, ensuring each visit delivers an unforgettable family dining and entertainment experience for all ages. Furthermore, the brand’s commitment to creating lasting memories extends to the dedicated party room, providing an extra-special setting for birthdays celebrated with the birthday boy or girl, their family, and friends.

The experience does not end with all the games and attractions, an element of culinary theater is also infused into the vibrant atmosphere allowing guests to peek through windows into the kitchen, where skilled pizza makers craft each pizza using the freshest ingredients.

Expanding Horizons for Global Impact

Chuck E. Cheese remains steadfast in its commitment to global expansion, with a strategic focus on key regions across EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. Understanding that each geographic area is unique, the brand continuously evolves its offerings to cater to the changing needs and preferences of all valued guests. The brand symbolizes more than just entertainment; it represents endless opportunities within the rapidly growing out-of-home entertainment sector. With iconic intellectual property composed of a cast of characters led by the beloved Chuck E. Cheese himself, the brand holds a unique differentiator that has the power to captivate children worldwide, crafting cherished memories that span generations.

Watch this short video of the Egypt grand opening event. For more information visit chuckecheese.com or if interested in franchising in any open market please visit franchise.chuckecheese.com.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. As the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, Chuck E. Cheese continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games, and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®.

As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in 16 countries worldwide.

