Lane reduction, Interstate 91 south in Orleans

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Derby Barracks 

 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Interstate 91, southbound, in Orleans, is reduced to one lane due to a vehicle crash.  This is near mile-marker 161, just south of the Exit 26 on-ramp.  This is not anticipated to be a long-term closure, but motorists may experience delays in the area. 

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

 

