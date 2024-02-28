Lane reduction, Interstate 91 south in Orleans

Interstate 91, southbound, in Orleans, is reduced to one lane due to a vehicle crash. This is near mile-marker 161, just south of the Exit 26 on-ramp. This is not anticipated to be a long-term closure, but motorists may experience delays in the area.
