Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,350 in the last 365 days.

Prison Fellowship’s Statement on Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings Regarding the Conditions for Prisoners in the Federal Bureau of Prisons

Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship®, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, released the following statement after the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary held a hearing to examine and prevent deaths of incarcerated individuals in federal prisons. Following this hearing, the Subcommittee on Criminal Justice and Counterterrorism will take up the related issue of the national correctional staffing crisis. These hearings follow a devastating report by the Department of Justice Inspector General on 344 deaths of men and women incarcerated in the Federal Bureau of Prisons over an eight-year period.

“A sentence in federal prison should be a just penalty, not a disposal of humanity. We should never accept such disturbing mismanagement or tragic outcomes from any public institution,” said Heather Rice-Minus, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “Prison Fellowship applauds the Senate Judiciary Committee for taking up these pressing issues of safety for men and women who live or work in prison. The Bureau of Prisons must be better equipped to protect the lives of its residents and more accountable to transparently evaluate every loss of life that occurs on its watch.”

Prison Fellowship
Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform.  With more than 45 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.

# # #


Susan Merriman
Prison Fellowship
703-554-8698
susan_merriman@pfm.org

You just read:

Prison Fellowship’s Statement on Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings Regarding the Conditions for Prisoners in the Federal Bureau of Prisons

Distribution channels: Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Religion ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more