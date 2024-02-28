Questex’s Vibe Conference Announces the Top Beverage Companies at the 2024 Supplier Awards Ceremony

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the premier on-premise beverage conference for chain beverage executives, today announces the top adult beverage suppliers at the 2024 Supplier Awards.

For more than ten years, the Supplier Awards have invited beverage operators to rate their respective supplier companies on key attributes, including business-building support as well as service and support performance through live interviews. To ensure efficient, fair and unbiased balloting and analysis, results were analyzed by food and beverage industry research and consulting firm CM Profit Group. Winners were then identified in four categories including beer, wine, spirits and non-alcohol beverages, categorized by total annual case volume.

The winners of the 2024 Supplier Awards:

BEER

Large company : Molson Coors Beverage Company

: Molson Coors Beverage Company Medium company : Boston Beer Company

: Boston Beer Company Small company: Sapporo-Stone Brewing



WINE

Large company : E. & J. Gallo

: E. & J. Gallo Medium company : Jackson Family Wines

: Jackson Family Wines Small company: J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines



SPIRITS

Large company : Bacardi USA

: Bacardi USA Medium company : Campari Group

: Campari Group Small company: Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey



NON-ALCOHOL

Large company: Red Bull North America

Red Bull North America Medium company : Monin

: Monin Small company: Fever-Tree



“Congratulations to the 2024 award winners,” said Tom Fox, Partner, CM Profit Group. “The Supplier Awards program is based on research from the annual CM Profit On Premise Partnering Study. More than 50 operators participated in the live interviews where they rated their respective supplier companies and the service levels they provided over the last year. Thank you to all operators who participated!”

Vibe Conference takes place February 26-28 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA. To learn more about Vibe Conference, visit: https://www.vibeconference.com. Stay connected with Vibe Conference and industry news at https://www.barandrestaurant.com/chains.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Donna Bruns (for companies A-L) donna@vibeconference.com, or Fadi Alsayegh (for companies M-Z), falsayegh@questex.com.

About CM Profit Group

CM Profit Group works in the areas of National Account research, training and consulting primarily for beverage alcohol suppliers and distributors. The company publishes an annual Partnering Study, a syndicated research report, to help suppliers understand how they stack up to operator expectations and to their competition. CM Profit Group is honored to have worked with hundreds of beverage suppliers and distributors over the last 24 years. http://www.cmprofit.com

About Vibe Conference

Vibe Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. The top on-premise conference is held annually and involves high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2024 conference will be held February 26-28 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.