Johnson Controls Chief Technology Officer to Deliver Keynote at Questex’s Sensors Converge

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Technology Group today announces Vijay Sankaran, Chief Technology Officer for Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, will deliver a keynote address at Sensors Converge, North America’s largest electronics event for engineers. Sensors Converge takes place June 24-26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Register here .

“We are thrilled to welcome Vijay Sankaran as a keynote speaker,” said Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics, Questex. “His expertise in utilizing AI and tech in smart buildings to reduce emissions and solve decarbonization is a critical issue to address in today’s world and we look forward to having him take the stage at the event in June.”

Sankaran leads a global organization of more than 4,500 engineers and technologists supporting sustainable innovation across Johnson Controls. Sankaran and his team accelerate and unify product software engineering development efforts, creating common software architecture to drive the enterprise software technology strategy while expanding customer solutions through the OpenBlue digital platform, an ecosystem of connected building technologies, expertise and services. Johnson Controls is leading the building transformation through industry-leading digital solutions, building automation and hyper-efficient heating and cooling systems to save energy and reduce emissions.

“While buildings account for nearly 40% of global emissions, the technology exists today to get to net zero through energy efficient technology, electrification, and digital optimization," said Vijay Sankaran, Chief Technology Officer, Johnson Controls. “We have a lot of exciting development happening at Johnson Controls and I’m looking forward to connecting with Sensors Converge attendees to share how we’re shaping the future of smart buildings to drive a more sustainable future.”

