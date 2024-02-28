Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Tyler, TX has Re-Opened

Texas-style barbecue brand re-opened the popular East Texas store on January 11th

Dallas, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Tyler, TX is thrilled to have officially re-opened their doors and their hickory smokin’ pit.

On January 11th, 2024, existing Dickey’s Owner/Operator Douglas Edwards and his Pit Crew re-opened the popular Dickeys restaurant in Tyler, TX located at 1501 W Southwest Loop 323 Tyler, TX 75701. The store will be open daily from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm serving a variety of their famous pit smoked meats, traditional sides, and some good ol’ southern hospitality.

New Owner Douglas Edwards said, “My family and I are excited for the opportunity to continue serving the great folks of East Texas our pit-smoked barbecue, not only in our Dickey’s Longview, TX location, but also in the newly re-opened Tyler, TX store. We’re looking forward to forming positive community relationships and offering great barbecue to all our guests.”

Since the beginning of 2024, the Tyler Dickey’s team have been working hard to enhance their guests’ dining experience with multiple store upgrades. So head on over, meet the new Pit Crew, and enjoy some Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Attachment

Shannon Santos Dickey's Barbecue Pit ssantos@dickeys.com