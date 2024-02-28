Party chief congratulates CPP President on successful Senate election

Submit Release
HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, February 28 - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Samdech Techo Hun Sen on the successful organisation of the fifth Senate election in Cambodia on February 25.

In the letter, Trọng, on behalf of the CPV Central Committee, extended warm congratulations to Hun Sen, and other CPP leaders, officials and members on the success of the election, in which the CPP has won a landslide victory.

The election results once again have affirmed the role and position of the CPP under the leadership of its President, he said.

“We firmly believe that with its achievements and rich experience, along with support from the Cambodian people, the CPP, led by President Hun Sen, will gain many new, greater achievements during the cause of national defence, construction and development,” the Vietnamese Party leader said.

He affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to do its best, together with Cambodia, to preserve and promote the good relationship between the two countries, making its more intensive, substantive and effective, for the sake of their people and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large. VNA/VNS

