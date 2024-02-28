The Link Between Diet and Adult ADD Symptoms
By understanding the link between what we eat and how we feel, patients can take proactive steps towards managing their symptoms more effectively.”GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) in adults is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by symptoms such as difficulty maintaining attention, impulsiveness, and disorganization. While medication and therapy remain the cornerstone of ADD management, the influence of diet on symptom severity has emerged as a critical area of study. The research conducted by Dr. Owen and his team at ADD Clinics presents compelling evidence that certain dietary interventions can significantly affect the well-being of individuals living with ADD.
"The connection between diet and ADD symptoms is more profound than previously understood," explains Dr. Owen. "Our findings suggest that by making targeted nutritional changes, individuals can experience marked improvements in focus, energy levels, and overall mental health. This research is not about replacing existing treatments but about enhancing the quality of life for those affected through accessible diet interventions."
Key Findings The brain is the metabolically active organ in the body, having a higher metabolism than the heart, kidneys, liver, and muscle. The brain uses about 1/3 of calories per day from the diet. 30%!! If those calories are perfect nutrients, such as micronized branch chain amino acids, combined with complex carbohydrates and proteins, the brain can recharge and work and increased capacity. Micronized branched chain amino acids (leucine, isoleucine, threonine, alanine, arginine, lysine) can be absorbed faster than sugar as they do not require digestion, are absorbed passively without pumps, gates, or receptors like sugar. They can then enter the Krebs energy cycle and be used for energy or repair. Sugar can only be used for energy. Therefore, patients can ‘feel’ the burn quickly. Most note improved energy, clearer thinking, better sleep, less indigestion, and overall improvement in mood. Clinical measures like blood sugar, blood pressure, and kidney function can improve in days.
High-Protein Diets: The study highlights the importance of a high-protein diet in managing ADD symptoms. Proteins are essential for the production of neurotransmitters, such as dopamine and norepinephrine, which play a crucial role in attention and focus. Incorporating protein-rich foods into each meal can help stabilize blood sugar levels, reduce cravings, and improve concentration.
Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish, flaxseed, and walnuts, have been shown to have a positive impact on brain function. The research indicates that individuals with ADD who increased their intake of omega-3s experienced improvements in their ability to focus and engage in tasks. Omega 3 also helps with anxiety by calming the surface of brain cells (neurons).
Regulated Sugar Intake: Fluctuations in blood sugar can significantly affect mood and attention. The research suggests that maintaining a balanced diet with minimal sugar spikes can help regulate energy levels and improve overall cognitive function. Blood sugar readings about 180 drastically interfere with brain cell function, what Dr. Owen calls “diabetic dementia”.
Micronutrient Supplementation: Finally, the study explores the role of specific vitamins and minerals, such as iron, zinc, and magnesium, in managing ADD symptoms. Supplementation, when necessary, can address deficiencies that may contribute to the severity of symptoms.
Dr. Owen's research emphasizes that while diet should not be seen as a replacement for traditional ADD treatments, it offers a valuable adjunct therapy. "It's about empowering individuals with ADD to make informed choices about their health," says Dr. Owen. "By understanding the link between what we eat and how we feel, patients can take proactive steps towards managing their symptoms more effectively.”
Healthcare providers should consider nutritional counseling as part of a comprehensive treatment plan for adults with ADD. This holistic approach encourages a collaboration between dietitians, therapists, and medical professionals to tailor interventions that address both the mental and physical aspects of the disorder.
As awareness grows about the connection between diet and ADD, it opens new avenues for research and treatment. Dr. Owen's work at ADD Clinics is pioneering in this respect, offering hope and practical solutions for those affected by ADD. "This research is just the beginning," Dr. Owen concludes. "We are committed to exploring all avenues to improve the lives of those with ADD, and nutrition is a promising part of that puzzle."
For individuals and families dealing with ADD, these findings offer a new perspective on managing the condition. By integrating dietary strategies into their overall treatment plan, they can potentially see significant improvements in daily functioning and quality of life. As this research continues to evolve, it underscores the importance of a holistic approach to health, one that includes a careful consideration of nutrition's role in mental well-being.
