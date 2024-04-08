Florida Based AeroBase Group Announces Expansion Amid Growing Success

AeroBase Lobby AeroBase Group Melbourne Location Conference Room

As this minority woman-owned global aerospace and defense partner continues to grow internationally, it has established a new location in Melbourne, Florida

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As this minority woman-owned global aerospace and defense partner continues to grow internationally, it has established a new location in Melbourne, Florida.

The team at AeroBase Group is thrilled to announce the expansion of the company in the midst of growing success. AeroBase Group has unveiled a new location in Melbourne, Florida.

AeroBase Group minority women-owned small business focuses on the global aerospace and defense sector with supplies and services including aircraft parts, logistics, MRO, manufacturing representation, e-commerce, and parts distribution. Going beyond aircraft, AeroBase Group also offers its unique solutions to the maritime and locomotive niches, including OEM parts, PMA parts, and government excess surplus options.

The AeroBase Group sales team works alongside clients to ensure accuracy in each order and provide the height of speed and professionalism. Whether working with contractors, manufacturers, brokers, or governmental agencies, AeroBase Group is a step ahead of competitors when it comes to exemplary service and a model that simply yields to unparalleled efficiency.

Now, amid growing success, AeroBase Group is proud to announce that it is expanding its home base with the addition of a second location in Melbourne, Florida. A full renovation was completed in the new facility to accommodate the company’s growing sales team and add a vibrant, modern atmosphere.

The new location is situated at 2910 Bush Drive, Melbourne, FL 32935

“We are thrilled to expand to accommodate our growing global client base,” said a spokesperson for AeroBase Group. “Our new facility has all the space and features we need to adeptly collaborate with clients while offering a contemporary atmosphere that our sales team and clients alike are enjoying. We look forward to introducing our clients to our new facility throughout the year and beyond.”

More information can be found at https://aerobasegroup.com

ABOUT AEROBASE GROUP

AeroBase Group is a Saint Augustine, Florida, based, minority woman-owned global aerospace and defense partner delivering aircraft parts and services including logistics, MRO, manufacturing representation, e-commerce, and parts distribution.