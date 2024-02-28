NH Fish and Game Executive Director Position Posted

CONTACT:

Commissioner Meggan Hodgson, Chair, Search Committee: (603) 418-5983

Commissioner Eric Stohl, Chair, NH Fish and Game Commission: (603) 237-4206

February 28, 2024

Concord, NH – The Executive Director position for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has been posted. Director Scott Mason will finish his term in August of 2024. He has been serving in his role as head of the agency since August of 2020.

It is the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission’s mandate to put forth a candidate for the Governor’s approval. Interested applicants can view the posting at: https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/about-new-hampshire-fish-and-game/careers-new-hampshire-fish-and-game.

For consideration, all applications must be postmarked by April 9, 2024. Send a cover letter, resume, and professional references to:

Commissioner Meggan M. Hodgson

Chair, NH Fish and Game Commission Search Committee

PO Box 53

Stratham, NH 03885