Monster March Estate Sale at ClarkeNY.com
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarke Auction Gallery’s upcoming March 10th auction features a number of exciting lots within the realm of the fine and decorative arts, in addition to outstanding examples of jewelry and timepieces. Opening the sale is a genre painting from the 19th century Italian School by M. Battista [Lot 1] depicting cavaliers in a tavern courting a lady. An array of paintings by WPA artist Edward J. Holslag are also up for auction. The works, which come from the personal collection of the artist’s relative, encompass numerous subjects, from dynamic scenes of the American west to studies intended to be placed in architectural settings [Lots 11-19]. Continuing in the vein of American artists, two highly detailed etchings of urban scenes by James Mcneill Whistler are also up for auction. A still life painting by African American artist Fab 5 Freddy [Lot 78] is also expected to draw significant interest as he was one of the first graffiti artists to establish a link between street art and the fine arts. The gallery is also pleased to present two particularly large paintings by Vincent D. Smith of agrarian life [Lots 79-80].
This auction includes a strong showing of furniture from a multitude of periods, including a midcentury Joe Colombo for Ostuni floor lamp in a vibrant orange [Lot 223], a beautifully sleek rosewood desk [Lot 407], and a painted snakeskin coffee table attributed to renowned German born designer Karl Springer [Lot 466]. Rounding out the midcentury grouping is a bronze bench and a bronze mirror and slate topped console by Paul Evans, which both exhibit the brutalist inspired patterns that are intrinsic to his work [Lots 401-402]. American Chippendale furniture is represented by an intricate desk [Lot 431], a mahogany reverse serpentine chest [Lot 454], and two carved mahogany wall mirrors [Lot 459]. The Continental period also features prominently in this sale with finely carved cabinets [Lots 418,421, 423] and versatile tables [Lots 422, 427]. The antique tabernacle secretary in particular is noteworthy for its skillfully inlaid stone and wood detailing [Lot 421].
The Asian decorative arts are well represented by a selection of Chinese vases, incense burners, and an impressive 18th century lacquered 10-panel screen previously sold at Parke-Bernet Galleries in the early 1970’s [Lot 306]. The first vase depicts iron red foo dogs that brilliantly stand out against a turquoise ground [Lot 262], while the latter two are standout examples of finely carved celadon jade [Lots 285-286]. Lastly, is a pair of stylized cloisonne bird form censers with fantastically patterned feathers and geometric details along the wings [Lot 288].
The militaria section contains two elegant swords, one from the Civil War era [Lot 356], and the other a signed itomaki no tachi koshirae [Lot 351]. A 1924 Mexican 50 pesos gold coin [Lot 353] and a 1934 thousand dollar bill displaying Grover Cleveland are up for offer, with the latter being printed in the final year of the bill’s production. Within the realm of luxury, are two fantastic vintage Rolex men’s watches and a classic stainless steel Aristo watch with a Valjoux 72 C movement [Lot 537]. The first Rolex is a 1957 stainless steel Explorer model [Lot 535], and the second is a timeless stainless steel 1978 Oyster Perpetual watch [Lot 536].
Jewelry closes out the sale with an absolutely stunning 14 karat white gold ring displaying a GIA certified 1.87 carat diamond [Lot 500] and another GIA certified 2.77 carat emerald cut diamond in a platinum setting [Lot 501]. Last but not least is a 14 karat gold mounted pill box presenting a quaint micro mosaic of St. Peter’s Basilica [Lot 572].
The Monster March Estate Auction is March 10th starting at 10am EST and will be held live in our gallery located at 2372 Boston Post Road, Larchmont, NY 10538. In-house preview dates are Thursday, March 7th - Saturday, March 9th from 12-6pm. You may set up phone or absentee bids at ClarkeNY.com or call us at 914-833-8336. Bid online with us through Liveauctioneers or Invaluable.
Clarke Auction
This auction includes a strong showing of furniture from a multitude of periods, including a midcentury Joe Colombo for Ostuni floor lamp in a vibrant orange [Lot 223], a beautifully sleek rosewood desk [Lot 407], and a painted snakeskin coffee table attributed to renowned German born designer Karl Springer [Lot 466]. Rounding out the midcentury grouping is a bronze bench and a bronze mirror and slate topped console by Paul Evans, which both exhibit the brutalist inspired patterns that are intrinsic to his work [Lots 401-402]. American Chippendale furniture is represented by an intricate desk [Lot 431], a mahogany reverse serpentine chest [Lot 454], and two carved mahogany wall mirrors [Lot 459]. The Continental period also features prominently in this sale with finely carved cabinets [Lots 418,421, 423] and versatile tables [Lots 422, 427]. The antique tabernacle secretary in particular is noteworthy for its skillfully inlaid stone and wood detailing [Lot 421].
The Asian decorative arts are well represented by a selection of Chinese vases, incense burners, and an impressive 18th century lacquered 10-panel screen previously sold at Parke-Bernet Galleries in the early 1970’s [Lot 306]. The first vase depicts iron red foo dogs that brilliantly stand out against a turquoise ground [Lot 262], while the latter two are standout examples of finely carved celadon jade [Lots 285-286]. Lastly, is a pair of stylized cloisonne bird form censers with fantastically patterned feathers and geometric details along the wings [Lot 288].
The militaria section contains two elegant swords, one from the Civil War era [Lot 356], and the other a signed itomaki no tachi koshirae [Lot 351]. A 1924 Mexican 50 pesos gold coin [Lot 353] and a 1934 thousand dollar bill displaying Grover Cleveland are up for offer, with the latter being printed in the final year of the bill’s production. Within the realm of luxury, are two fantastic vintage Rolex men’s watches and a classic stainless steel Aristo watch with a Valjoux 72 C movement [Lot 537]. The first Rolex is a 1957 stainless steel Explorer model [Lot 535], and the second is a timeless stainless steel 1978 Oyster Perpetual watch [Lot 536].
Jewelry closes out the sale with an absolutely stunning 14 karat white gold ring displaying a GIA certified 1.87 carat diamond [Lot 500] and another GIA certified 2.77 carat emerald cut diamond in a platinum setting [Lot 501]. Last but not least is a 14 karat gold mounted pill box presenting a quaint micro mosaic of St. Peter’s Basilica [Lot 572].
The Monster March Estate Auction is March 10th starting at 10am EST and will be held live in our gallery located at 2372 Boston Post Road, Larchmont, NY 10538. In-house preview dates are Thursday, March 7th - Saturday, March 9th from 12-6pm. You may set up phone or absentee bids at ClarkeNY.com or call us at 914-833-8336. Bid online with us through Liveauctioneers or Invaluable.
Clarke Auction
Call or email for Phone / Absentee bid
+1 914-833-8336
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube