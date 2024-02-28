Submit Release
DNREC to Close The Point at Cape Henlopen for Beach-nesting Season

The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park is shown from the viewpoint of green and tan vegetation along beach dunes looking toward the Delaware Bay with the Breakwater Lighthouse in the distance.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will close The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, including a stretch of ocean and bay beach, Friday, March 1. Since 1993, The Point has closed annually for most of the spring and summer for the benefit of threatened and endangered beach-nesters and migratory shorebirds, including piping plovers, American oystercatchers, least terns, red knots and other species.

The Point’s nesting habitat on the ocean side will reopen to the public Sept. 1. The bayside beach will remain closed until Oct. 1 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.

The DNREC Divisions of Parks and Recreation, Fish and Wildlife, and Watershed Stewardship have worked together since 1990 to implement a management plan to help grow shorebird populations in Delaware.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

 Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

