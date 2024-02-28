Astons' Webinars Illuminate Pathways to Caribbean Dual Citizenship and EU Residency for Entrepreneurs and Investors

Astons, has recently hosted two webinars, providing insights into investment opportunities for the upcoming years in the Caribbean and Portugal.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astons, a world leader in investment migration and global luxury real estate, has recently hosted two illuminating webinars, providing insights into the most promising investment opportunities for the upcoming years in the Caribbean and Portugal.

These sessions, led by Astons' experts, offered valuable information for entrepreneurs, investors, and families seeking strategic residency and dual citizenship options with significant returns on investment.

The first webinar, held in December, focused on Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Programs. In addition to the appeal of island living and luxury real estate investment opportunities, many Caribbean nations' citizenship-by-investment programs offer significant ESG value, making them even more meaningful for investors looking to make a difference. Alena Lesina, head of Astons' US office and a Caribbean expert, delved into the evolving landscape of Caribbean investment migration, offering a roadmap for 2024.

"The Caribbean offers a mosaic of opportunities, each program with its unique advantages," Lesina explained. "Our webinar aimed to clarify these options, helping clients make informed decisions that align with their family's future and investment goals."

The firm’s second webinar, presented on January 11th, featured Denis Kravchenko, Astons Director of Business Development and head of the Cyprus Office. This session focused on Portugal's Golden Visa program, specifically highlighting the new Portugal Golden Visa Private Equity Fund.

"Portugal's Golden Visa is more than residency; it's a smart investment," noted Kravchenko. "Our private equity fund option in this program is set to be one of the most attractive investment channels in the EU for 2024, offering real ROI and a gateway to European living."

These webinars are part of Astons' commitment to providing up-to-date, comprehensive information to clients worldwide. Participants gained insider knowledge and had the opportunity to have their questions answered by industry experts, with registrants receiving a complimentary guide on Portugal's Golden Visa program.

About Astons

Astons is a premier investment migration and relocation consultancy, offering bespoke residency and citizenship by investment pathways in distinguished locations such as the European Union, the Caribbean, and the UAE. The firm extends its specialized, end-to-end migration services to entrepreneurs, investors, families, and notable institutions, such as prestigious law firms, family offices, and global financial institutions.

