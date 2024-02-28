PickleJar Announces Sponsorship With CRS 2024 Including Multiple Activations





PickleJar Up All Night Show to Broadcast Live; Hosted Backstage Interviews at New Faces of Country® Music

NASHVILLE, TN, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PickleJar, PickleJar Entertainment Group (OTC:NREG f/k/a New Regen, Inc.), a leading Texas-based music and entertainment software company, today announced the company will host multiple activations on-site during CRS 2024 in Nashville this week. The sponsorship marks the third year PickleJar has sponsored the country music industry’s premier event. PickleJar will present live interviews from the New Faces of Country® Music backstage performances on Friday, March 1st and host the third-annual PickleJar’s CRS Artist Showcase at Barlines in the Omni Nashville Hotel from February 28 through March 1st for CRS participants and the public.

This year’s interview lineup for New Faces of Country® Music includes George Birge, Dillon Carmichael, Corey Kent, Megan Moroney and Conner Smith. These artists represent five of 2023’s top 10 airplay artists in country music, highlighting the continued growth of the genre and a key factor in the continued success of PickleJar’s nationally syndicated radio show, PickleJar Up All Night with Patrick Thomas.

Additionally, PickleJar will broadcast live each night from its third-annual CRS Artist Showcase at Barlines in the Omni Nashville Hotel with artist and industry executive interviews throughout the show. “We’re excited to further our Artist First mission by hosting some of today’s most promising up and coming musicians, both on the air and in person,” stated PickleJar’s President, Kristian Barowsky.

This year’s lineup includes Sophia Scott, Teddy Robb, Harper Grace, Chancey Williams and several other emerging artists destined for the big stage. Each artist will bring their dynamic style and music to the PickleJar stage, and together they represent some of today’s fastest charting music on today’s country music scene. The live broadcast of the PickleJar Up All Night show can be streamed inside the PickleJar Live App.

ABOUT PICKLEJAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

PickleJar unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for the era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of Fan engagement with emerging Artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence and content distribution, PickleJar’s innovative Artist promotion programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how Fans and Patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. PickleJar expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of PickleJar with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, PickleJar actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. PickleJar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting PickleJar (NREG), please refer to PickleJar recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov .



Anna Benson

3372077103

anna@picklejar.com