Pace Center for Girls Launches TelePace: Expanding Virtual Therapeutic Services for Girls

Now Enrolling: Pace will provide girls aged 11-17 in south and west Broward County with free virtual therapeutic services.

Broward County, FL, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the critical need for accessible mental health services for girls, Pace Center for Girls (Pace), a nationally recognized model that provides education, counseling, training and advocacy for girls and young women, is proud to announce the launch of TelePace, a virtual therapeutic platform designed to reach girls in south and west Broward County. Championed by Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz through Community Project Funding, this initiative aims to address the escalating demand for trauma-informed behavioral health services for girls.

“Now more than ever young people are experiencing mental health concerns, often affecting their ability to learn and grow,” said Congresswoman Wasserman. “I’m proud to support Pace in their commitment to provide accessible opportunities to all girls.”

Over the past few years, adolescent girls have faced exceptional challenges, including pervasive sadness, suicidal thoughts, and experiences of sexual violence. These stark findings reported by the CDC have jolted communities and the wider public, highlighting the urgent need for research and accessible intervention to support girls' mental health and well-being.

"Expanding access to mental health services is crucial, particularly for girls who may face barriers to traditional care,” said Sara Nunez, Executive Director of Pace Broward. “Our goal is to ensure transportation and finances don’t become a barrier to providing the essential services that girls need."

The initial phase of TelePace will serve girls aged 11-17 in south and west Broward County. Weekly teletherapy sessions, lasting six-to-eight months per girl, will be provided at no cost by Pace therapists, ensuring accessibility for all participants. Devices and internet access will be provided to families without technology resources.

The program aims to empower girls to voice their experiences, realize their potential, and lead lives defined by responsibility, dignity, and grace. Services include intake, assessment, goal planning, individual and group therapy, case management, life skill coaching, and referrals to additional support services.

The program adheres to the Pace Reach Therapeutic Services logic model, designed to be gender-responsive and meet the unique needs of girls. TelePace not only addresses the immediate needs but also lays the groundwork for future expansion.

To learn more about TelePace or to enroll in the program, please visit: Is Pace For You? | Pace Center for Girls

About Pace Center for Girls

Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.

