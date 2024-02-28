Gabb leverages HERE Technologies to launch kid-safe Gabb Maps for its mobile phones

Gabb Maps uses the HERE Software Development Kit (SDK) to develop a customized in-app map and routing solution that removes age-inappropriate content and keeps kid online safety in mind.

Chicago, IL and LEHI, UT – Gabb Wireless ® , the leading company in providing safe tech for kids, announced a new agreement with HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, to launch Gabb Maps™, kid-safe mapping and navigation for all Gabb® mobile phones.

Gabb Maps leverages the HERE Software Development Kit (SDK) to develop a customized, in-app map and routing solution with kid digital safety as the top priority. Gabb Maps is customized to provide smart filtering that blocks out business information for age-inappropriate businesses (e.g. liquor stores) and blocks kids from “backdoor” access to the internet, through internal web browsers on business pages, or user-uploaded photos and reviews on business listings that could expose children to explicit content.

To ensure safety and privacy protection, Gabb Maps does not gather nor sell any child’s information. Users can opt-in to send data to HERE, but the child’s data is anonymous and is only used to improve the navigation, never for advertising.

“Kids digital safety was the number one priority when rolling out Gabb Maps and we wanted to be sure to create a solution that was safe for kids and didn’t collect or share any of their personal data,” said Isaac Jacobson, SVP of Strategic Partnerships and Services at Gabb. “This unique offering gives kids the ability to use the location services everyone has come to expect on phones, without exposing them to any of the dangerous content from age-inappropriate businesses or users.”

“Gabb Maps provides a service that can give parents some peace of mind when sending their child out into the world,” said Stuart Ryan, SVP and General Manager of the Americas at HERE Technologies. “As a parent myself, I know the importance of making sure your children have access to tools that are useful and safe, without unneeded exposure of their personal data. We are proud to work with Gabb to create this customized Mapping and Navigation offering that’s sole purpose is to give kids the valuable location information they may need.”

Data privacy is fundamental to HERE. The company is one of the first mapping technology companies to achieve HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status, ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification, in addition to its ISO 27017 and 27018 certifications for the provision and use of cloud services. Last summer, HERE also announced a new location anonymization tool for enterprises to use in self-hosted environments that meets compliance and privacy regulations, such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPRA).

