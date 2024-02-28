Explosive Growth Predicted: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Set to Surge, Expected to Reach USD 29.3 billion by 2031

Clinical workflow solutions Market Size 2024

Increase in prevalence of cancer & chronic diseases and rise in demand for technologically-advanced solutions drive the growth of the global market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market generated $9.6 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $29.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and the Covid-19 pandemic impact. This research offers an extensive guidance to market players, stakeholders, investors, and startups in devising strategies to achieve sustainable growth and avail competitive edge across the global market.

Top Leading market players of the global clinical workflow solutions market analyzed in the research include Allscripts Healthcare LLC, CISCO, Ascom Holding AG, General Electric Company, Epic System Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Infor, Inc., NGXN Management LLC, McKesson Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

• Owing to rise in demand of evidence-based workflows in the healthcare settings during the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand clinical workflow solutions increased considerably to ensure service to optimum number of patients.

• Innovations in clinical workflow solutions and services, rise in demand for telemedicine, and surge in need for maintaining the health records of patients led to the market growth during the pandemic.

• The demand for telehealth increased as consumers and providers tried to find different ways for access and delivery of healthcare services. In April 2020, the overall telehealth utilization in outpatient care and office visits was nearly 78 times higher than that in February 2020.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08193

Increase in prevalence of cancer & chronic diseases and rise in demand for technologically-advanced solutions such as real-time communication solutions and data integration drive the growth of the global clinical workflow solutions market. Based on region, North America segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue by 2031.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:-

The research provides an extensive segmentation of the global clinical workflow solutions market based on product, delivery mode, end user, and region. The research analyzes their sub-segments to determine fastest growing and highest revenue generating segments for market players and new entrants. Market size and estimations for each segment and sub-segment are offered in the report to determine the steps to be taken in the coming years.

Based on product, the data integration solutions segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the segments including real-time communication solutions, workflow automation solutions, care collaboration solutions, and enterprise reporting and analytics solutions.

Based on delivery mode, the cloud- based segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global clinical workflow solutions market, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the on-premise segment.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the long-term care facilities segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the ambulatory care centers segment.

Based on region, North America segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8558

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞:

• Enhance your strategic decision making

• Assist with your research, presentations and business plans

• Show which emerging market opportunities to focus on

• Increase your industry knowledge

• Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developments

• Allow you to develop informed growth strategies

• Build your technical insight

• Illustrate trends to exploit

• Strengthen your analysis of competitors

• Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make

• Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:-

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.