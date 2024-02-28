Portal Announces Binance Listing: Revolutionizing Gaming with Web3

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Portal , the visionary team at the forefront of Web2 and Web3 gaming (GameFi), is thrilled to unveil the details of its highly anticipated upcoming token launch. Ecosystem token, $PORTAL, will be listed on the dominant global powerhouse exchange, Binance, on Thursday February 29, at 10am UTC.



Portal is onboarding one billion gamers into a fully interoperable ecosystem that redefines the gaming experience. Built to connect games and gamers in deeper ways than ever before, the ecosystem utilizes frontier tech to create player-owned economies. This phenomenon is seen as the next major growth driver in gaming, already a $347bn industry . Portal is perfectly positioned to accelerate and benefit significantly from this shift. $PORTAL listing on Binance is the first step in this journey, a landmark moment in a history of gaming stretching back to the 1980s.

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange globally by trading volume, boasts an impressive 128 million registered users on its platform. In comparison, its major competitor, Coinbase, has 108 million registered users. Binance’s reach extends beyond just user numbers; it also hosts a significant portion of global crypto spot trading, with 55% of global crypto spot trading occurring on its platform in January 2023. Additionally, Binance’s decentralized network, the BNB Chain, ranks among the most used blockchains worldwide, with peak transaction volumes and total value locked (TVL) reaching substantial levels.

Portal’s recent SocialFi game, Crystal Dash took the internet by storm. Generating over 2.5bn impressions on Twitter in December alone, it saw Portal out-trend the NFL and other global brands. Players accrued “shards” for creating Twitter content relating to Portal - viral content included memes, videos, and even tattoos. More information will soon be released on the airdrop rewards for Crystal Dash players, including amount and process to claim.

A key differentiator for Portal is the world-class entertainment network it has built through partnerships with major players in gaming, mainstream entertainment, eSports and blockchain. Collaborations with LayerZero Labs, WME, M80, and integration with AAA Web3 gaming titles like Space Nation, Oxya Origin, Nine Chronicles & more, ensure Portal is already the category leader. As the transition to player-owned gaming economies accelerates, Portal is placing blockchain at the heart of this shift. Binance users and other prospective buyers benefit from a favorable entry point into the token powering the future of gaming.

Poised to grow by over $3bn by 2030, the eSports sector is more vibrant than ever as communities of gamers boost game visibility and bring competition to new heights. eSports is a pivotal pillar in Portal’s mission to change the way the mainstream gaming world interacts with Web3 gaming. We achieve this through solving distribution and bringing attention to our tier-1 partner games, broadening Portal’s reach to eSports communities around the world.

On December 6th, 2023, it was announced that Jamie King, co-founder of Rockstar Games, joined the Portal advisory board. King’s addition to the Portal ecosystem adds even more legacy gaming, network experience and pedigree, and his chief purview includes the identification and onboarding of major web2 titles. Additionally, King advises on game and IP creative and directional strategy, assists with qualification of third-party game studios, and provides Portal with a unique level of access to already established gaming ecosystems.

$PORTAL isn’t just a token; it’s a gateway to a new gaming era where the emerging player-owned economy is front and center. With a focus on interoperability, security, and community engagement, Portal empowers gamers and creators worldwide. It’s thrilling that launch is here so we can continue our journey to bring mass-adoption and seamless, unparalleled UX to crosschain gaming.

For more information, please visit https://www.portalgaming.com . For regular updates, please follow @Portalcoin on Twitter.

Portal is the premier gaming ecosystem redefining the way games and gamers connect by leveraging frontier technology to seamlessly unite games, gamers, spectators and superfans in deeper ways than ever before. With 70+ international team members with deep tech and gaming experience, official advisors include Jamie King (Rockstar Games Co-Founder), John Yao (Team Secret CEO) and Matt Dixon (ex Head of BizDev & New Platforms, EA Games). With more than 2.5 billion impressions on Twitter in December alone, Portal is easily the hottest new name in gaming, tapping the player-owned economy opportunity, which empowers studios to monetize greater portions of their fanbases, capture new revenue verticals, and build further into the game-as-a-platform landscape. Portal brings these new economies to life through digital assets via a seamless user experience that makes blockchain virtually invisible. Gamers can now effortlessly discover new titles, then purchase and trade in-game assets (such as skins, weapons). Ownership of in-game assets creates a novel way for gamers to interact with the IPs they love, aligning their incentives with those of game creators, creating instant communities of superfans. Partnered with WME (the world’s largest talent agency) and represented by Three Six Zero (premier entertainment manager), Portal has a major presence in eSports tournaments and boasts deep streaming partnerships. By deepening how gamers interact with IPs they love, Portal functions as a distribution superapp, creating the world's first truly interoperable network of all stakeholders in gaming.

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

