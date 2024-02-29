Embracing Innovation: The 2024 Ford Maverick at Don Hinds Ford, Inc.

The 2024 Ford Maverick® comes with a plethora of custom options to fit every driver's needs. Drivers will find their commutes more enjoyable with smart technology and comfortable seating. Don Hinds Ford, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don Hinds Ford, Inc., a longtime trusted automotive dealer located in the heart of Indianapolis, IN, is excited to introduce the 2024 Ford Maverick® to its lineup. Offering a combination of efficiency, utility, and innovative features, the latest iteration of the Maverick is set to redefine expectations for compact pickup trucks. Drawing upon Ford's heritage of automotive excellence, the 2024 Maverick is designed to meet the diverse needs of modern drivers, seamlessly blending performance with adaptability.

At the core of the 2024 Maverick's appeal is its robust selection of powertrains, including the efficient 2.0L EcoBoost® engine. This powerplant is engineered to deliver a balance of power and fuel economy, ensuring that the Maverick is as capable on the open road as it is efficient in urban environments. Additionally, the availability of all-wheel drive fortifies the Maverick's versatility, providing enhanced traction and confidence under varying driving conditions.



Unleashing the Ford-Famous Versatility and Performance

The Maverick's design is centered around practicality and convenience, offering features like the multi-position tailgate that caters to a range of activities, from hauling longer materials to hosting tailgate parties. Accessibility is further enhanced by the pickup's design, which includes shorter bedside walls for easy access to the bed and side storage. The versatility extends to its on-the-go power options, with standard pre-wired 12V electrical leads and available 400-watt 110V outlets, ensuring that occupants can stay connected and powered up, no matter the destination.

Understanding that off-road capability is paramount for many drivers, the 2024 Maverick offers two distinct packages designed to conquer the unbeaten path. The TREMOR® Off-Road Package, with its off-road-tuned suspension and rugged all-terrain tires, and the FX4® Off-Road Package, featuring Hill Descent Control™ and additional drive modes, provide ample options for enthusiasts seeking adventure beyond the pavement.

For those looking to make their Maverick uniquely theirs, the truck offers an extensive array of accessories and customization options. From the bed extender for added cargo space to the Ford Integrated Tether System (FITS) for personalized storage solutions, owners can tailor their Maverick to their specific lifestyles and preferences.

Technology and connectivity are at the forefront of the Maverick's design. With standard features such as Bluetooth® Wireless Technology, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, and an eight-inch touchscreen, drivers and passengers alike can enjoy a seamless and engaging in-vehicle experience. The available B&O® Sound System with subwoofer enhances this experience, enveloping occupants in rich, immersive sound.

The 2024 Ford Maverick, with its comprehensive suite of features and capabilities, stands as a testament to Ford's commitment to innovation, versatility, and sustainability. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is proud to offer this groundbreaking compact pickup to the Indianapolis community, inviting drivers to experience a vehicle that truly adjusts to fit their lifestyles.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is a Ford auto dealership that has been serving the community since 1955. As a prominent dealership in the area, it continues to provide excellent quality vehicles, auto services, and auto parts to the greater Indianapolis communities. For more information, contact the dealership at 888-271-8403 or by email at Donhindsford@donhindsford.com.