CEO Ömer Suner Explains the Innovation Focus Behind Ozan's Rapid Rise

We are a constantly growing and developing company.”ISTANBUL, TURKEY, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ozan Elektronik Para CEO Ömer Suner joined the Leadership Forum organised by Mastercard and DIFC Innovation Hub in Dubai. Defining Ozan’s culture as a “product development company”, Ömer Suner decoded their effectiveness in the market through a simple yet persistent mindset of innovation-led approach focussed on customers. He predicted that a true connection with and pivot towards solving businesses’ and consumers’ emerging needs in tough, ever-changing markets will keep driving FinTech to broader horizons.
Ömer Suner, CEO of Turkey's leading financial solution provider Ozan Elektronik Para, expressed his views on Ozan's innovation-oriented approach at the Leadership Forum event organised by Mastercard and DIFC Innovation Hub in Dubai. Speaking at this prestigious global event, Mr. Suner explained Ozan’s market effectiveness by highlighting how traditional businesses transform through its innovation philosophy, technological adaptation, ability to face economic challenges and customer-oriented product development. Ozan offers innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses.
Ömer Suner’s panel address focussed on Ozan’s determination to be the innovation leader via new products delivering digital payment solutions built on new financial technologies and partnerships within a company culture that places reinvention of business at its core: “Today's rapid technological advances and economic challenges encourage us not only to review the way we do business but also to pursue new areas of innovation in financial solutions.” He stated that the purpose of Ozan Elektronik Para has always been product development for the customers’ benefit. Confessing a lack of fancy mission statements or long policies, Mr. Suner pointed instead to their direct focus on current needs and an agile process to build and deliver innovative products to the market. He noted, "We shape our innovation process by talking to our clients, searching within our own resources and collaborating with partners solve the need. We produce the solutions that meets the market’s needs today.”
Stating that FinTech has transformed the financial sector by disrupting traditional banking practices a decade ago, Ömer Suner challenged the notion of market maturity for today. He thinks their race to innovate is far from over: "We believe that we are on the verge of game-changing innovations and we see that the market constantly offers new challenges and opportunities.” Mr Suner added, “We are a constantly growing and developing company. Ozan is not about competing on rates to gain market share, but about market growth through product innovation and technology.” Ozan’s aim to stand out with unique products with an eye for speed to market allowed it to cut through dominant players and rise to third place in transaction volume in Turkey in a short while alongside a surge in its number of customers, Mr Suner concluded.
The Leadership Forum organised by Mastercard and DIFC Innovation Hub stands out as a prestigious event where industry leaders come together. The panel discusses the critical role of leadership and innovation concepts in digital transformation and the construction of a sustainable future. Speakers share their extensive experience from world-renowned companies, offering their in-depth views on how innovation and technological progress can transform the business world and how this change can address environmental, social and economic challenges. The purpose of the panel is seen as drawing a road map and inspiring participants not only to overcome today's challenges but also to discover tomorrow's opportunities.
Ozan Elektronik Para is an electronic money institution with BKM, Troy, Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay licences and memberships. Ozan SuperApp/SuperCard products provide individual financial solutions to end users, and Ozan Business products provide solutions for all payment and collection needs of medium and large-sized businesses and enterprises. Ozan Elektronik Para offers services such as Virtual and Physical POS, FijiPOS, FijiPlace, FijiCash, payment gateway, dealer collection and other innovative solutions such as receiving payments via QR code, link and messaging tools, operating within the scope of Law No. 6493 and is also a member number 5464. It is an electronic money institution that has the authority to make agreements with businesses.
