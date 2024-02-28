Gabby Petito’s Family Files Second Amended Complaint In Utah Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The family of Gabby Petito filed a Second Amended Complaint in their wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department.MIDVALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 25, 2024, the family of Gabby Petito filed a Second Amended Complaint (https://www.parkerandmcconkie.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Second-Amended-Complaint.pdf) in their wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department. The case had previously been prevented from proceeding by an onerous statutory bond requirement and stay imposed by the Court. However, on February 22, 2024, the Utah District Court issued an order (https://www.parkerandmcconkie.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/ORDER-GRANTING-STIPULATED-MOTION-TO-LIFT-STAY-SET-ASIDE-BOND-AND-GRANT-LEAVE-FOR-FILI.pdf) (Case No. 220700046) setting aside the bond and lifting the stay, clearing the way for the case to move forward. The order also granted the parties’ stipulated motion to dismiss claims against the individual officers involved while maintaining all claims against their employer, the Moab City Police Department, for its failures and negligence, which led to Gabby’s death.
Attorney Brian C. Stewart of the Parker & McConkie (https://www.parkerandmcconkie.com/) law firm stated, “Gabby’s family remains committed to honoring Gabby’s legacy by demanding accountability and working toward systemic change to prevent such tragedies in the future. With these impediments removed from their path, the case can now go forward.”
On behalf of the family, Gabby’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, stated, “We will never stop seeking justice for Gabby and working for the protection of other victims of domestic violence.”
A copy of the Court’s order and the Second Amended Complaint are available at this link:
https://www.parkerandmcconkie.com/petitoupdate
Parker & McConkie trial attorneys have been recognized for their expertise and long-standing commitment to standing up for the civil rights and protection of vulnerable groups and individuals, including victims of domestic violence like Gabby.
