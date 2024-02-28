Ibogaine By David Dardashti Research Team Empowers Women to Help Make a Difference

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our clinic Ibogaine By David Dardashti has made it a mission to help those who are struggling with trauma and addiction, while also increasing understanding and resources in regards to gender related issues.

Women in Addiction

Ibogaine By David Dardashti has recently added a new team member, Misty Huckabey, a neuroscientist who specializes in compassion studies. Women and their unique struggle are something we have come to understand over the years on a deeper level, and we are committed to helping increase awareness and resources for these problems. In the effort to make this happen, our research team is currently in the process of employing two more women to expand on gender related research. Misty Huckabey stated, “The true goal at hand is helping the mental health community establish a deeper understanding of the issues women face and how this plays into addiction. Ibogaine By David Dardashti is proud to provide employment opportunities to women, with the primary goal of expanding research to gender based issues involving addiction and trauma.” Ibogaine By David Dardashti prides itself on providing a strong network and support for women in the area. Our team is working hard to provide women the same job connections and opportunities that men have had for generations, so that they can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti is committed to increasing awareness and resources for women in addiction by providing employment opportunities and a strong network of support.

