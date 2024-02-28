Alation Broadens Partner Ecosystem with Amazon DynamoDB, Apache KafkaⓇ, Confluent Kafka, Elasticsearch, Fivetran, MongoDB, and TIBCO

New integrations with technical partners allow organizations to build best-of-breed data environments and capitalize on the full value of their data investments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation, Inc. , the data intelligence company , today announced new integrations with industry-leading technical partners, further increasing the breadth and depth of the Alation Data Intelligence Platform. The new integrations with Amazon DynamoDB, Apache KafkaⓇ, Confluent Kafka, Elasticsearch, Fivetran, MongoDB, TIBCO Data Virtualization, and TIBCO Spotfire build on the open and extensible Alation Open Connector Framework , integrating with a global network of over 100 enterprise connectors, allowing organizations to access trusted data across their data ecosystem.

Organizations face significant challenges in fostering a data culture , primarily due to their data environments' increasingly complex and ever-evolving nature. According to IDC, nearly 50% of organizations increased the number of data sources compared to the previous year. This complexity leads to valuable information being isolated within silos, making it difficult for business units to find trusted data scattered across the business, exchange insights, and collaborate effectively. Alation’s best-of-breed platform, with rich platform APIs and broad and deep connectivity across over 100 enterprise data sources, from relational databases to BI systems, simplifies the search and discovery of vital data to empower organizations to focus on their most strategic data assets and foster a strong, data-driven culture to drive transformative business initiatives.

New connectors with Amazon DynamoDB, Apache KafkaⓇ, Confluent Kafka, Elasticsearch, Fivetran, MongoDB, TIBCO Data Virtualization, TIBCO Spotfire, and deepened integrations with AWS S3, Google Big Query, and ServiceNow further increase the breadth of Alation’s platform. Organizations can easily integrate vital metadata from these critical systems into Alation, making the discovery of trusted and relevant data faster and enabling people to visualize relationships across technical, system, and business layers. This lets users discover relationships between data, people, and policies to streamline collaboration, support data and AI governance , and make data-informed decisions that move the business forward.

“Our platforms work seamlessly together, enabling teams to fully grasp and utilize the extent of their data,” said Meera Viswanathan , Lead Product Manager at Fivetran. “This integration helps teams capture and comprehend the data moving out of, into, and across cloud platforms by adding context for data understanding and trust. Together, we allow users to access and manage their pipeline efficiently and the data yielded, ensuring both confidence and clarity in their operations. This enhances data intelligence within the modern data stack. We look forward to strengthening our partnership to help more organizations foster a data-driven culture, ultimately enhancing customer value ."

“Each organization needs connectivity to a diverse set of systems to craft a best-of-breed data environment. Yet finding and understanding trusted information in such a complex data environment is challenging,” said Diby Malakar , Vice President of Product Management at Alation. “The Alation Data Intelligence Platform makes it easy to search for and discover relevant data, regardless of its location across the business, thus enabling organizations to focus on what’s important and shorten the time to insight. Not only does this help organizations keep pace with partners’ evolving technology, but our platform ensures trusted data is easily accessible and a first-class citizen for data teams. This empowers people to delve deeper into analysis, enliven their problem-solving abilities, and guide their decision-making processes with strategic, informed insights."

Read the blog, “ Introducing Alation’s Fivetran OCF connector, ” and learn more about the Alation Open Connector Framework – an open and extensible approach – that powers data intelligence across the enterprise.

