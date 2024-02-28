eleven-x Awarded Sourcewell Contract for Parking and Curbside Management Solutions

Enables stress-free procurement of their eXactpark smart parking and curbside solution for more than 50,000 government, education, and nonprofit organizations

WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eleven-x ®, a global leader providing complete, high-performance, wireless IoT and Smart City solutions, announced today that Sourcewell, a trusted cooperative purchasing agency representing over 50,000 government, education, and nonprofit organizations, has selected the company as a competitively awarded supplier of parking and curb management solutions (contract #120423-ELVNX).

Sourcewell participating agencies across all 50 U.S. states and Canada can now access a full range of eleven-x’s solutions and services including its innovative eXactpark ™ smart parking technology solution which can offer real-time parking occupancy and reliable data monitoring via the patented SPS-X wireless sensor, a cloud-based software dashboard, extensive analytics, curbside management, API, parking enforcement, compliance analyzer, public website, and wayfinding via the eXactnav ™ mobile app, amongst other capabilities.

“We’re honored to be selected as an awarded supplier by Sourcewell as it will streamline the purchasing process for thousands of cities and universities interested in leveraging smart parking and curbside management solutions to improve mobility, reduce traffic and foster safer environments,” said Dan Mathers, CEO and Co-Founder of eleven-x. “We are already seeing that such goals have become integral to the current operations of many cities & institutions, and how innovative parking and curbside management technologies like eXactpark are critical to helping them achieve these objectives. I’m excited that now more than 50,000 organizations have access to our solutions to accelerate positive progress and improve people's lives.”

Sourcewell serves government and education organizations with a cooperative purchasing program that manages a competitive solicitation process which offers members easy access to an established network of awarded contracts that most times meet or exceeds local requirements. Any government or education organization can purchase through their services, saving time and money utilizing their ready-to-use, competitively solicited contracts.

“I am excited to work with eleven-x to bring their innovative solutions to Sourcewell agencies. By leveraging this contract, I believe organizations can improve the parking experience for drivers in their communities, better manage their parking resources and collect reliable data for future planning efforts," said Nicholas Trout, Supplier Development Administrator at Sourcewell.

eleven-x’s Sourcewell contract is valid for four years, until January 15, 2028. Additional information regarding the procurement process and contract award can be found on eleven-x’s landing page on the Sourcewell website.

About eleven-x®

eleven-x is an industry leading IoT and Smart City technology company focused on improving the parking experience for all with its award-winning, smart parking technology solution, eXactpark ™. A comprehensive software platform, eXactpark enables drivers to find available parking quickly and easily in real-time while delivering accurate and reliable 24/7 data to support numerous use cases including curbside management, demand-based pricing and improved compliance while helping optimize parking resources. Powered by the patented SPS-X wireless space occupancy sensor, eXactpark™ reduces traffic, improves safety and lowers GHG emissions. The solution is being utilized by cities and institutions across North America to successfully address mobility challenges. Customers rely on the company’s world-renowned expertise for an easy-to-use, fully scalable smart solution to deliver better services. Visit eleven-x.com for more information and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is government empowering government since 1978. Throughout North America, we offer a cooperative purchasing program to streamline the public procurement process. On behalf of 50,000 participating agencies, Sourcewell conducts competitive solicitations, awarding the most responsive and responsible suppliers. Agencies can purchase from hundreds of awarded contracts delivered through a local dealer or representative. Sourcewell staff work as force multipliers, empowering you to fulfill your public service mission.