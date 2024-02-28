Clinical Chemistry Market Size to Surpass US$ 15.12 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5%: Fact.MR Report

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Illnesses among Increasing Elderly Population Driving Need for Clinical Chemistry Testing Solutions

Rockville , Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical chemistry market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9.26 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 15.12 billion by the end of 2034, according to the latest market study by skilled analysts at Fact.MR.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9712



Driven by growing demand for early disease diagnosis, rising chronic disease prevalence, and technological improvements, the worldwide clinical chemistry market is projected to maintain its upward trajectory. Within the larger healthcare sector, the clinical chemistry market is an essential segment that includes instruments and diagnostic methods for analyzing body fluids to determine a patient's state of health.

Evolution of this market has been characterized by notable technology developments, evolving healthcare paradigms, and an increasing focus on customized therapy and early disease diagnosis. The market for clinical chemistry includes a wide variety of tests, analyzers, and reagents that are used in labs, hospitals, clinics, and research centers all over the world. These tests are essential for revealing information about a wide range of health factors, such as liver function, electrolyte balance, and blood glucose and cholesterol levels.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 15.12 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global clinical chemistry market is estimated at US$ 9.26 billion in 2024.

Demand for clinical chemistry practices is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 15.12 billion by 2034-end.

The market in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.

Sales of POC test kits are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034.

North America is estimated to account for 30% share of the global market in 2024.

“Clinical chemistry market progress is being driven by a combination of technological advancements and an emphasis toward preventative healthcare. As the market evolves, the priority remains on providing precise diagnosis and improving patient outcomes," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Danaher Corporation

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

ELITechGroup

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Alfa Wassermann Inc.

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Diatron

Nova Biomedical

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Sysmex Corporation

Bio Systems Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Endress Hauser Management AG

High Prevalence of Age-related Disorders Necessitating Periodic Clinical Chemistry Tests for Effective Illness Management

The global population is aging rapidly, leading to a rise in chronic illnesses and health issues associated with aging. Elderly people frequently struggle with several health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney problems, and liver problems, which calls for regular and extensive diagnostic testing. Clinical chemistry tests are essential instruments for the management and surveillance of several common illnesses in the elderly. These tests provide timely interventions and individualized treatment plans by assisting with early detection, precise diagnosis, and ongoing disease management.

There is a greater need for healthcare services, such as regular check-ups and disease screenings as life expectancy rises, which drives up demand for clinical chemistry testing even more. The clinical chemistry market has been driven to continuously adapt and innovate due to the distinct healthcare needs of the elderly generation and their vulnerability to a range of health problems. Diagnostic labs, hospitals, and research institutes are investing in cutting-edge clinical chemistry technologies and solutions to meet the unique needs of an older population.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9712

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the clinical chemistry market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (analyzers, POC test kits, clinical chemistry analyzer kits & reagents) and end user (hospitals, pathology laboratories, clinics, outpatient centres, maternity centres), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Paper Based Diagnostic Test Kits Market: The United States continues to be one of the world's leading markets for paper-based diagnostic test kits.

Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market: The global antibiotic residue test kits market size is currently being valued at US$ 184.5 million in 2023, and is projected to reach US$ 333.4 million by 2033-end.

Ready-to-use Laboratory Test Kits Market: Rising prevalence of sexually transmitted illnesses, cardiovascular diseases, viral infections, diabetes, and other infections is driving the sales of ready-to-use laboratory kits.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog