Authentic Brands Group Partners with Fast Simon to Bring Shopping Optimization to its Online Stores

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon , the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today announced a partnership with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, to bring shopping optimization to online stores across its platform.

Authentic-owned brands such as Juicy Couture, Frederick’s of Hollywood and Iconic Images Gallery, as well as its newly launched Authentic.com, currently utilize Fast Simon’s AI technology to enhance merchandising, search and personalization on their eCommerce sites. The partnership sets up Fast Simon to be a preferred partner for shopping optimization across additional Authentic-owned brand sites, such as DC Shoes, Reebok and more.

“It’s been a pleasure to bring advanced eCommerce optimization to the online stores of these iconic brands,” said Zohar Gilad, founder and CEO of Fast Simon. “We look forward to expanding these capabilities across additional brands within their outstanding portfolio.”

Fast Simon provides each brand’s online store the ability to enhance merchandising with smart collections and visual merchandising and improve search results with AI-powered Vector Search. Additionally, the partnership offers the brands the opportunity to personalize product recommendations and visual discovery for cross-sell and upsell.

“The level of optimization Fast Simon provides helps our brands provide better online shopping experiences to consumers,” said Alex Baillargeon, senior vice president, Digital, at Authentic. “We’re excited to work together with Fast Simon to boost customer engagement and sales across our brands.”

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 50 iconic and world-renowned lifestyle, entertainment and media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands generate more than $29 billion in global annual retail sales and have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,300-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 382,000 points of sale.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touch points, platforms and emerging media. Authentic’s brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O’Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hunter®, Vince®, Hervé Léger®, Hickey Freeman®, Frye®, Nautica®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Sperry®, Rockport®, Eddie Bauer®, Boardriders®, Quiksilver®, Billabong®, Roxy®, DC Shoes®, RVCA®, Element®, VonZipper®, Honolua®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Shark®, Tretorn®, Prince®, Airwalk®, Izod®, Jones New York®, Van Heusen®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Arrow® and Thomasville®.

For more information, visit authentic.com .

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands, including Steve Madden, White Fox Boutique, HEYDUDE and Hoover. Fast Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics and WooCommerce.

For more information, visit fastsimon.com .

