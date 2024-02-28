KarmaCheck Accelerates Expansion in Healthcare Staffing

New Partnerships Underscore Growing Demand for Streamlined Healthcare Background Checks in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KarmaCheck , a first-of-its-kind platform that uses candidate-centric technology to bring truth, speed, and efficiency to healthcare credentialing and compliance, announced today that the company had completed more than 500 thousand background checks in 2023 while growing the team to more than 80 people. Coupled with a wide range of new partnerships and initiatives, KarmaCheck is in a prime position to help its customers seamlessly integrate background checks, credentialing, occupational health screenings, and compliance solutions into the healthcare staffing onboarding process. KarmaCheck currently provides credentialing solutions for more than 25 healthcare staffing agencies, underscoring their growing commitment to providing best-in-class screening for healthcare professionals.



"Accelerating and improving the talent experience are quickly becoming critical to employers who want to rapidly and successfully fill high-demand healthcare roles,” said Eric Ly, Co-Founder & CEO of KarmaCheck. “Since KarmaCheck shares this vision, we're thrilled to partner with PRN Healthcare, Cell Staff, Mitchell Martin Healthcare and other industry leaders to deliver a more intuitive workflow to recruiters and employers."

As part of its substantial growth in healthcare staffing, KarmaCheck recently integrated with the Bullhorn platform to give Cell Staff credentialing specialists and clinicians visibility into the real-time status of “source of truth” document retrieval, license and credential verifications, and drug and occupational health screening for clinicians. It also helps healthcare agencies prepare for audits by obtaining results from Bullhorn easily.

The announcement comes as KarmaCheck expands its work in the healthcare staffing industry, including a growing relationship with nationwide healthcare staffing company PRN Healthcare. Since partnering with KarmaCheck, they have experienced 85% faster completion of healthcare background checks, internal resource-saving, and enhanced automated workflows. KarmaCheck completed 125,000 screenings across 11,000 candidates overall in Q3, 2023.

Nearly 40% of job seekers admit to some sort of falsification on their resumes, and nearly one-third of Americans have some sort of criminal record. Companies that fail to properly screen employees can likewise be held liable for negligent hiring. To learn more, visit www.karmacheck.com.

About KarmaCheck

KarmaCheck has reimagined background checks with a tech-first, data-driven approach that brings truth to the internet and provides the fastest background check for employment needs. Employers and employees benefit from real-time, actionable notifications, so hiring decisions come sooner. KarmaCheck’s mobile-first background check platform is easy to access, reliable, and compliant. Visit www.karmacheck.com to learn more.

