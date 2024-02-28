PHILIPPINES, February 28 - Press Release

February 28, 2024 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 10

GRANTING CONSENT TO BASES CONVERSION AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY CHAIRMAN DELFIN LORENZANA TO RECEIVE THE UNITED STATES SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND MEDAL FROM THE GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

February 28, 2024 Mr. President, I rise today with zeal and pride to co-sponsor Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 10, granting consent to my fellow alumnus of the Philippine Military Academy, Hon. Delfin N. Lorenzana, Chairman of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, to receive the United States Special Operations Command Medal from the Government of the United States of America. "Selfless service to God and country, honor and excellence." These are the core values inculcated in us by our alma mater. And yes, these are the self-same values embodied by Chairman Lorenzana. Mr. President, Chairman Lorenzana is no stranger to public service, dedicating thirty-five (35) years in active military service, receiving various awards and commendations for his outstanding contributions to our country, especially in the defense and security sector. After hanging his uniform, Chairman Lorenzana accepted another challenge, this time, as the Head of the Office of Veterans Affairs at the Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C. where he greatly contributed in lobbying for the passage of legislative measures for the Filipino World War II veterans. As if the selflessness inherent to heroism was not enough, Chairman Lorenzana became the hero of our heroes. He was thereafter appointed as the 36th Secretary of National Defense, where he wasted no time in pursuing a modernized Armed Forces, amidst the challenges brought about by COVID-19 pandemic, prior to being appointed as the Chairman of the BCDA. With his vast years of untarnished public service, it no longer came as a surprise to me that he is being conferred with yet another international recognition, this time, by the Government of the United States of America. As they say, give credit where credit is due, Mr. President. I join this august chamber in commending our man of the hour, Chairman Lorenzana, for continuously raising our flag of excellent public service high enough to be recognized not only by our neighboring countries, but even those across the globe. May you continue to serve our country beyond the call of duty and be an inspiration to all of us in being of service to our country without reservations. Thank you, Mr. President.