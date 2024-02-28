Seasoned business veteran Jarrett Boon steps up to the role of CEO as Brian John departs to Focus on Legacy Jupiter Wellness products.

Boon was one of the original thought leaders and investors in LifeLock, which was subsequently acquired for $2.3 billion.

JUPITER, FL, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (the “Company), a pioneer in innovative well-being solutions, announced today that Brian John is stepping down as Chief Executive of the Company. In this transition, Jarrett Boon will be appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Jarrett Boon has over 30 years of experience building successful businesses from creation to exit. He was one of the original thought leaders and investors in LifeLock, a leading identity protection provider. At LifeLock Boon applied his expertise in sales, marketing, and strategic business development to grow the company to $500 million in revenue. LifeLock went public in 2012 and was subsequently acquired by Symantec in 2016 for $2.3 billion. Prior to LifeLock, Boon founded SW Promotions, a marketing and advertising company. SW Promotions and its 400 employees were acquired by one of its publicly traded partners.

Brian John is leaving the Company to work with Elite Health Partners Inc., a leading provider of world-class, innovative products and services that fulfill a broad range of consumer health and beauty needs globally. Safety Shot had recently signed an agreement to license and sell its legacy Jupiter Wellness assets to Elite on February 22, 2024.

The Company’s Jupiter Wellness assets include a portfolio of over-the-counter commercialized products as well as product candidates in development for indications including skin care, hair growth, and women’s health. Safety Shot is spinning off its legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders.

"Safety Shot is an incredible product that is catching fire on social media and the internet.,” stated John. It is time to transition the Company to make room for experts in the Beverage space. I have had the pleasure working along Side Jarrett for the past 8 months and I am 100% confident he is the right person to take Safety Shot to the next level.” Additionally, I look forward to making the legacy Jupiter Wellnesses products another asset and dividend for Shot Shareholders.”

“I thank Brian for the passion and commitment he has brought to Safety Shot and wish him well as he moves on to his next chapter with Elite Health Partners," commented Boon. "I am excited to take the business forward and even more excited about the tremendous potential that Safety Shot has to improve the health and well-being of millions of consumers in the growing $1.56 billion market. This is an amazing opportunity and I will be dedicated to accelerating the growth of Safety Shot into a leading wellness beverage while increasing shareholder value,” he added.

Safety Shot Inc., founded in 2018, is the first patented beverage that makes you feel better fast by reducing blood alcohol content and increasing mental clarity. Valued at $1.56 billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% through 2028, Safety Shot leverages scientifically proven ingredients to enhance metabolic pathways responsible for breaking down blood alcohol levels. The drink is purported to form a protective layer around the stomach, preventing residual alcohol absorption into the body. The formulation includes a tailored selection of all-natural vitamins, minerals, and nootropics, promoting faster alcohol breakdown and aiding in recovery and rehydration Safety Shot has been available for retail purchase since the first week of December 2023 at www.DrinkSafetyShot.com and www.Amazon.com . Additionally, the company plans to introduce business-to-business sales to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars in 2024.

