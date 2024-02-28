South Africa Healthcare IT Consulting Market Expected to Reach $918.46 Million by 2032 at 17.01% CAGR

South Africa Healthcare IT Consulting Market Research - 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in need of healthcare IT consulting for patient data management and technological advancement in the healthcare sector is anticipated to boost the growth of market. However, high cost of healthcare IT consulting is anticipated to hinder the growth of market. On the contrary, high presence of market players who provides healthcare IT consulting services and rise in dependency on technology in the field of healthcare is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

The South Africa healthcare IT consulting market size was valued at $188.41 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach $918.46 Million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 17.01% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases. Moreover, the increase in geriatric population, the surge in adoption of technologically advanced healthcare IT consulting, and rise in investments in R&D propel the growth of the healthcare IT consulting market.

Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Cognizant, Deloitte, Epic System Corporation, General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG.

Report coverage & details:

Drivers:

Rise in prevalence of Chronic disease such as cardiac diseases, cancer and others

High presence of healthcare IT consulting service providers

Opportunities

Rise in adoption of number of key strategies by market players of healthcare IT consulting services

Restraints:

High cost of healthcare IT consulting services

A healthcare consultant helps healthcare providers and organizations overcome technological challenges to implement digital health software and hardware. The IT solutions then allow the organization to improve patient care. Healthcare consulting services vary from one business to another. Many offer a wide variety of services, including strategic consulting, cybersecurity, technology implementation, and cloud computing. The main goal of all of these segments within the wider healthcare consulting space is to guide management to make better decisions and, in effect, improve the organization’s profit potential.

The healthcare providers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on end users, the healthcare providers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two fifth of the South Africa Healthcare IT Consulting market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high adoption of healthcare IT consulting services by healthcare providers such as hospitals, clinics and others. However, the healthcare payers segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 17.20% from 2023 to 2032.

By end user, the market is segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers and others. The healthcare provider segment exhibited the highest growth in 2021, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period, owing to rise in the prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer and increase in the number of the healthcare IT consulting service providers across the world are the Healthcare IT Consulting Market Trends that drives the growth of market.

North America accounted for a majority of the healthcare IT consulting market share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Increased number of favorable initiatives by regional governments during the COVID-19 pandemic, increased preference for HCIT solutions, presence of large hospitals that demand integrated healthcare networks, presence of major players offering healthcare consulting services, and high adoption rate of these services by healthcare organizations to improve patient care and business operations across the health systems are some of the key factors driving the growth of healthcare IT consulting market in this region.

Leading Market Players: –

IBM Watson Health

Oracle Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG, Veradigm LLC.

Front Enders

General Electric Company

Veradigm LLC

HCL Technologies Limited.

Deloitte

PwC

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global South Africa Healthcare IT Consulting market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, partnership, acquisition, and business expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

