High Temperature Adhesive Market Size in Terms of Value is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to Reach US$ 7.6 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insigts, Inc.

Expanding Electronics Industry Augments Expansion of the High Temperature Adhesive Market; FMI Analysts Predict Market Valuation to Surpass US$ 7.6 billion by 2034. The High Temperature Adhesives like epoxy glue are increasingly in demand thanks to their compatibility with composite materials. Industries such as aerospace and automotive rely on its lightweight, durable bonding capabilities for advanced production needs.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The high temperature adhesive market is anticipated to surpass US$ 4.0 billion in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 7.6 billion by 2034. The high temperature adhesive market size is projected to thrive at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.



The electronics industry's constant evolution demands adhesive solutions that can withstand the high temperatures produced by modern electronics. High-temperature adhesives are essential to maintaining the dependability and durability of electronic goods, from producing semiconductors to assembling electronic components. Adhesives with greater heat resistance are in greater demand as consumer electronics become more potent and smaller. By forming strategic alliances with significant electronics suppliers and manufacturers, adhesive manufacturers that are positioned to provide innovative formulations meeting the changing demands of the electronics sector can benefit from this trend.

The increasing use of microwave and high-frequency technology in communication devices has created an unusual demand for high-temperature adhesives for assembling high-frequency circuits. These adhesives make it possible to bind equipment parts such as high-frequency circuits, satellite communication systems, and radar systems.

High-temperature adhesives face new possibilities and shortcomings due to the growth of additive manufacturing and 3D printing. Adhesives that can adhere to and seal 3D-printed components are in greater demand as these technologies spread to the aerospace, automotive, and healthcare industries. This is especially true for components that can be exposed to high temperatures during the printing process or in the final application.

“Sustainability and the capacity to adjust to new technology are key factors influencing the continued expansion of the high temperature adhesive market. Personalization is still crucial, with businesses emphasizing customized solutions to satisfy various market needs. In this dynamic environment, creativity and compliance with laws are essential for success.” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the High Temperature Adhesive Market Report:

The global high temperature adhesive market size expanded at an 8.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2023.

from 2019 to 2023. The epoxy segment is predicted to rise at a 6.5% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The electronic products segment is anticipated to develop at a 6.3% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 7.0% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The market size in China is anticipated to develop at a 7.4% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The market size in Japan is estimated to surge at an 8.2% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The market size in South Korea is expected to increase at an 8.6% CAGR through 2034.



Competitive Landscape:

The high temperature adhesive market is intensely competitive, with global powerhouses such as Henkel, 3M, Dow, and Sika dominating. Niche players, such as Master Bond and LORD, carve out separate positions with specific formulas. Regional dynamics, particularly in Asia, with participants such as South Korean corporations, add to the competitive intensity. Chemical companies such as Huntsman and PPG provide diverse portfolios. Collaboration and sustainability are essential strategic themes, with businesses concentrating on agility and innovation to remain competitive in this changing environment.

Leading Key Players in the High Temperature Adhesive Market:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

3M Company

Dow Inc.

Sika AG

Huntsman Corporation

H.B. Fuller Company

Master Bond Inc.

LORD Corporation

Permabond LLC

PPG Industries, Inc.

Recent Developments:

In February 2024, Henkel launched two new medical-grade cyanoacrylate-based instant adhesives with improved safety and performance. The new products include no CMR (Carcinogenic, Mutagenic, or Reproductively Hazardous) substances and are designed to deliver increased strength during and after heat cycling.

In September 2023, DELO introduced the first dual-curing, high-temperature glue for electric motor applications. DELO DUALBOND HT2990 is designed for a range of applications, including magnet bonding and stacking in electric motor manufacturing.

High Temperature Adhesive Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyurethane

Acrylic

By Application:

Electronic Products

Automotive Industry

Aerospace

Ocean

Building

Other

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan



Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

