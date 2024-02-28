SAMBAZON® Launches First Ever Franchising Program

Health-conscious brand serves Açaí bowls; supports with best-in-class hospitality group to bring the authority in Açaí to franchisees looking to capitalize on the growing market craving

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAMBAZON®, the pioneer and recognized global leader in organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí, today announced it has launched franchising opportunities for both multi-unit and single-unit operators looking to diversify their holdings with the most dominant player in the rapidly-growing Açaí bowl and smoothie space.



To date, people may know SAMBAZON as the secret ingredient behind their favorite Açaí bowls, smoothies and juices sold at more than 30,000 retail supermarket locations. This is because the company owns 50% of the Açaí exported from Brazil, and, founded in 2000, pioneered the domestic market for the superfood.

Today, SAMBAZON is the #1 global seller of Açaí and the first Certified Organic and Fair Trade Açaí company in the world, providing the superfruit for the leading smoothie shops from coast-to-coast and in more than 50 countries.

At the heart of every bowl and smoothie is SAMBAZON’s organic and Fair Trade Açaí, wild harvested and produced in SAMBAZON’s two advanced, eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil, upholding the highest standards and ensuring Açaí quality and traceability “from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand”. This traceability provides unmatched transparency and a supply chain that sets its franchise partners up for scale and success.

To support the Company’s aggressive retail growth strategy, SAMBAZON has created an internal hospitality group, leveraging best-in-class resources, including designers and seasoned executives with deep franchise experience across Yum! Brands, Compass and Delaware North, a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry.

Along with the brand’s flagship location in San Diego, California, SAMBAZON has a retail presence in numerous airports, universities, stadiums and other high-traffic locations, including University of California, Los Angeles, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the most trafficked airport in the world, with 100M flyers passing through each year.

“We’ve spent more than 20 years creating a scalable and sustainably certified supply chain and distribution in more than 50 countries that is best in class for cost and quality, and now we’re ready to help franchisees grow and enjoy the fruits of this labor,” said SAMBAZON Co-Founder and CEO, Ryan Black. For more information visit https://www.sambazon.com/franchising.

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls is a quality quick-serve concept launched by SAMBAZON, the pioneer and recognized global leader in Açaí. At the heart of every bowl and smoothie is SAMBAZON’s organic and Fair Trade Açaí, wild harvested and produced in SAMBAZON’s two advanced, eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil, upholding the highest standards and ensuring Açaí quality and traceability “from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand.” SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls’ menu offers a variety of handcrafted Açaí bowls, superfood smoothies, hearty oatmeal bowls, traditional Brazilian cheese bread, and more. The Company has spent the past two decades building the most transparent and well-respected supply chain in the world and is now leveraging its best-in-class supply chain and executive team to create the next generation of healthy quick service locations.

